To get a glimpse of what the rivalry between Auburn and Opelika means to those involved, look no further than inside Opelika’s indoor practice facility.
The Bulldogs have a sign displayed on one wall of the facility, a countdown clock marking time until Opelika kicks off against another opponent. During the season, head coach Erik Speakman comes in every Sunday and updates it to show the name of the next team on the schedule.
During the entire offseason — when players are grinding out long days and trying to improve — the sign says two words: “Beat Auburn.”
“Every week in Opelika is a 'Beat Auburn' week,” said Speakman, now in his second season as head coach after 18 years as a Bulldogs assistant. “This a game that you really don't have to motivate your players. It's just getting them prepared and actually probably trying to keep them low key as much as possible. The excitement's there for them to begin with.”
Speakman’s Bulldogs will get their shot at 7 p.m. tonight when they host the Tigers in Bulldog Stadium. The highly-anticipated non-region matchup marks the 94th meeting between the two schools in a competitive series that Opelika leads 46-44-3.
Auburn (1-0) enters the showdown coming off a dominant 48-0 victory over Wilcox Central. The Tigers jumped on the Jaguars early, building a 21-point lead in the first quarter that doubled to a 42-0 advantage by halftime.
The one-sided nature of the contest let Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden get all of his players in the game, effectively letting everyone get a sense of what playing under the lights is really like.
The biggest question for Auburn entering the season opener was at quarterback, and those questions remain. Sophomore Patrick McGlon got the start against the Jaguars and ended the victory by going 5-of-7 for 56 yards with one touchdown. Junior Matthew Caldwell, a Eufaula transfer, posted a 3-of-6 outing for 25 yards and one touchdown.
“I thought they were both very efficient throwing the football,” Winegarden said. “They threw footballs that were obviously catchable for our guys to have a chance to make a play on them. I was pleased with both of them.”
Winegarden wouldn’t offer much on how he envisions using the quarterbacks against Opelika, only saying, “We’ll see.”
Opelika (1-0), meanwhile, found itself in a defensive deadlock against Callaway last Thursday. The Bulldogs saw the Georgia team have several chances at striking for points, but four turnovers by the Cavaliers helped Opelika hold them off for a 10-7 victory.
Speakman said his biggest takeaways from the win were the offense’s struggles in the red zone and, on a more positive note, the impressive tackling display his defense put on.
Several Opelika defenders walked away with impressive nights, including safety Jaylen Stinson with 10 tackles, Miles Magee with nine tackles and a fumble recovery, and Kory McCoy with six tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.
“We focus a lot on that,” Speakman said. “That's one thing we pride ourselves on at Opelika for probably the last 30 years — playing great defense. To have your opening game and play that well is just going to give us a lot of confidence going forward into this week and then going into the season.”
Sure tackling will be a must for both sides Friday in a game that could very likely be decided by one or two plays.
Winegarden complimented the talent and coaching at Opelika and stressed the game will come down to the turnover battle, the kicking game, who wins the line of scrimmage and who has more explosive plays on offense. Speakman, meanwhile, said there are still a lot of unknowns about Auburn, which can be dangerous as they try to prepare to shut down the Tigers.
Speakman stressed the importance of preaching patience to his offense, which will be facing an Auburn defense that is perennially one of the best in the state.
Tonight’s matchup promises to be just as thrilling as last year’s game, a 22-15 Auburn win that featured a late touchdown drive by the Tigers. No matter which side comes out on top this time, Winegarden explained the game’s atmosphere will be what football programs across the country dream about.
“It's a slice of America,” Winegarden said. “You go to the game, and you'll have a whole sea of red and a whole sea of blue. It'll be a packed house. You'll have a lot of young people for both schools competing and performing, whether it's the teams, the bands or the cheerleaders. It's such a unique and special game for both communities.”
