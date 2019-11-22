Saturday’s matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Samford Bulldogs gives Auburn a chance to win their ninth game of 2019 and shore things up before facing Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30. For a pair of Samford Bulldogs, the chance to go to Jordan-Hare Stadium also represents a trip back home.
Two Samford football players — redshirt freshman receiver Jacob Carson and true freshman quarterback Cade Blackmon — grew up in the Auburn-Opelika area and played their high school football nearby. Carson made plays at Lee-Scott Academy, and Blackmon was a star at Opelika.
Here’s Jacob
Carson hadn’t contributed much to the Lee-Scott football team for most of his time there. That, however, changed drastically in 2017.
Carson became the Warriors’ top receiving target as a senior, snagging 68 passes for 1,194 yards and 11 TDs. His efforts helped Lee-Scott win six games and earned Carson All-State first team and O-A News All-Area first team honors.
“It started back in the spring when coach (William) Johnson was commenting on how much better Jacob was doing and how physical he was being in basketball,” Former Lee-Scott head coach Robert Maddox said in January 2018. “When we got to some seven-on-seven competitions, I was actually sick and couldn’t go to the first one and didn’t get to go, but they came back raving about the catches Jacob was making. I couldn’t wait to go to the next one.
“He was a go-to guy. If you got it to where he could get in a jumping contest, he was going to come down with it. I don’t mean sometimes; nine out of 10 balls he would come down with.”
Carson attributed his breakout campaign for the Warriors to getting bigger both naturally and from his personal commitment to getting stronger.
“I came in my sophomore year about 6-foot, 165, but then I grew three more inches to 6-3, 205 and had a show-out year,” Carson said in January 2018. “I got in the weight room this summer and just grew a little bit. I put on some weight and I’ve got a little bit of speed on me, and I just worked with it.”
Carson had offers at the NAIA and Division III levels before ultimately deciding to go to Samford. He has not recorded any statistics in his two years with the team, though he did play in the team’s season opener against Youngstown State on Aug. 24 and the team’s victory over Alabama A&M on Sep. 21.
Cade the QB
Blackmon arrived in Homewood this January after finishing up an impressive career at Opelika. He ended his time as a high school star on a high note, throwing for 1,485 yards and 13 touchdowns while only throwing four interceptions in 2018 for an Opelika squad that reached the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Blackmon’s efforts earned him O-A News All-Area first team honors as a senior.
“What you expect is nothing more than what he expects out of himself,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said in August 2018. “You’re going to get a guy that’s going to give total effort in everything he does. Whatever the task is, he’s going to put forth his best effort.
“He’s done it his whole life, since he was little all the way up through now. You’re always going to see him as one of the hardest-working kids on the team.”
Blackmon committed to Samford in July 2018 and ultimately signed with the Bulldogs during the early signing period that December. When he signed, Blackmon said he was drawn to Samford because of their prestigious academic status as well as the team’s offense.
“For me to actually live that dream out today, I can’t really describe it,” Blackmon said when he signed. “I’m so thankful for everyone who’s gotten me here. My dad always says, ‘It’s who you know that will get you there, and it’s what you know that’ll keep you there.’ I’ve definitely been blessed to be around some great people.”
“He’s worked and he’s done everything that every coach he’s played for has asked him to do. He’s a great kid on and off the field,” said Brian Blackmon, Cade’s father and a Troy assistant football coach. “We’re just blessed and humbled to have been able to be in a community that supports their young people like Opelika. We’re just thrilled to death that he’s getting to accomplish his dreams.”
Blackmon has not appeared in a game for Samford this season and is set to redshirt for the team, leaving him with four years of eligibility going forward.
