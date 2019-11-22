High School Football - Central vs Auburn 11.22.19

The Central Red Devils celebrate after defeating Auburn 38-0 and clinching their second straight Super 7 berth. Central vs Auburn on Friday, Nov. 22 in Phenix City, Ala.

 Justin Lee | Auburn Reporter
Opelika-Auburn News
jlee@oanow.com
Follow on Twitter @AUBlog|@ByJustinLee

