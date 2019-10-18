BEAUREGARD — The Beauregard Hornets felt something midway through the second quarter of Friday night’s region matchup with the Carroll Eagles that they haven’t felt much of this year: control.
After a back and forth first quarter that left the Eagles on top 7-6, the Hornets were looking for a spark. That spark came from linebacker Cameron Hodges, when he picked up a fumble and returned it 72 yards for the touchdown. After that, this game was all Hornets, as they went on to win 46-22.
Prior to that momentum swing, the Hornets showed flashes of offensive prowess with a balance of screen passes and power runs, but with not much to show for it, but once Hodges returned the fumble, something changed for the team.
Hornets head coach Rob Carter praised his young offensive line as the key to that sudden awakening that led to sustained success for the remainder of the night.
“You’re talking about ninth and tenth graders, and being able to run the ball so well against a team that usually knows the run game — they did an excellent job.”
Youth is not hard to find on this team. Whether it’s the backup quarterback Kyon Maloy, a freshman, who came in and added on to an impressive night for the ground game, or the majority of the offensive line, the Hornets are a young team.
And for most of the season, that has been a struggle for the team- but Friday night was the exception.
Beauregard finished the night with 435 total yards in a total team effort.
Quarterback Cason Blackmon and receiver Jay Goodson connected seven times for 86 yards and a touchdown. Running back Ashton Moss gashed the defense consistently and tallied 97 yards and a touchdown.
All of this made possible by a group of underclassmen on the offensive line.
“Our message is the same it’s been every week: keep working, it’s going to pay off in the long run,” Beauregard head coach Rob Carter said of his team.
Friday night, Carter’s team got to see fruit of that hard work, and much of that comes from impressive performances by upperclassmen skill-players on the backs of a front line made up of underclassmen.
Beauregard travels to Tallassee next week to finish out the season, and Carroll will meet Greenville and Ashton over the next two weeks to close out its 2019 campaign.
Beauregard 46, Carroll 22
C- 7 0 0 15 — 22
B- 6 14 14 12 — 46
First Quarter
C- David Minniefield 3-yard TD run, PAT by Chase Wolff GOOD, 7-0 (9:30)
B- Cason Blackmon pass to Jay Goodson 16-yard TD, PAT by Cason Santa Ana NO GOOD, 7-6 (4:13)
Second Quarter
B- Cameron Hodges 72-yard fumble return TD, PAT by Cason Santa Ana GOOD, 13-7 (6:34)
B- Cason Blackmon pass to Tyler Gordon 35-yard TD, PAT by Cason Santa Ana GOOD, 20-7 (17.6)
Third Quarter
B- Ashton Moss 15-yard TD run, PAT by Cason Santa Ana NO GOOD, 26-7 (5:32)
B- Cason Blackmon 1-yard run TD, 2 pt. conversion by Cameron Hodges GOOD, 34-7 (1:55)
Fourth Quarter
C- J’Kwon Cooper 3-yard run TD, 2 pt. conversion GOOD, 34-15 (11:20)
B- Kyon Maloy 33-yard run TD, 2 pt. conversion NO GOOD, 40-15 (10:09)
C- Tyler Terry 15-yard run TD, PAT by Chase Wolff GOOD, 40-22 (4:52)
B- Kyon Maloy 67-yard run TD, PAT by Cason Santa Ana NO GOOD, 46-22 (4:32)
