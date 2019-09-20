BEAUREGARD — The Beauregard Hornets showed a flash of what kind of progress coach Rob Carter’s bunch is making against Charles Henderson on Friday night at Hornet Stadium.
After receiving the opening kickoff, Beauregard quarterback Cason Blackmon completed two quick passes — the second being a 60-yard bomb to junior Tyler Gordon. Gordon went up to beat the defender to the ball then broke loose for the touchdown catch-and-run.
“We knew they were guarding (Keyshawn) Tolefree and Jaion Goodson, and we slipped Tyler behind them,” Carter told WQSI 95.9 postgame.
The Beauregard defense responded well to the Hornets first lead of the season and forced a punt after Trey Watson picked up a third-down sack. Unfortunately for the Hornets (0-5, 0-3) and the home crowd, the wheels came off the Beauregard bus from there as the Trojans (2-2, 2-0) rolled to a 27-7 win.
“Hats off to Charles Henderson,” Carter said. “They are a good-looking team.”
Miscues and personal-foul penalties repeatedly bit the Hornets, giving the Trojans short fields and derailing promising Beauregard drives.
“We did a lot to contribute to some of their points, and we have to fix those things,” Carter said. “It seems like every game we can point to two or three of those mental breakdowns. We played hard, fought hard and they didn’t quit. Every snap, they fought.”
A poor snap on a punt attempt resulted in a short field for the Trojans, as they took over on the Beauregard 13-yard line. Charles Henderson senior Jonathon Carter punched in a two-yard touchdown with 11:31 left in the first quarter.
Another three-and-out and another high snap on a punt resulted in a loose ball in the end zone that the Trojans recovered for a touchdown and a 13-7 lead.
“We had those two snaps right over the head of the punter, and we gave them 13 points right there after we came out a big play on offense,” Rob Carter said.
Charles Henderson kept rolling on its next possession with Carter scoring his second touchdown of the night, this one a seven-yard scamper with 9:02 left in the second quarter. The extra point made the Trojan lead 20-7.
The Beauregard defense bowed up and forced turnover on downs with Charles Henderson inside the Hornet five-yard line. The offense took the ball into Trojan territory before also succumbing to a turnover on downs. The Trojan lead remained 20-7 at halftime.
Charles Henderson added to the lead with another short touchdown run by Carter with 3:35 left in the third quarter to open up a 27-7 margin.
Beauregard continued to move the ball, but on its next drive Ashton Moss was stopped on a 4th-and-goal from the four-yard line in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter.
The defenses and the junior varsity lineups closed out a scoreless fourth quarter.
“There were a bunch of young kids right there fighting hard, I know that,” Rob Carter said.
The Hornets will continue to chase that first win next Friday. They look for that on the road against Montgomery Catholic Preparatory Academy, the third-ranked team in Class 4A.
"We will go back to the drawing board and do what we can," Rob Carter said. "I'm sure the kids will continue to play hard next Friday night as well."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.