Beauregard fell short of its first win of the season on Friday evening when the Hornets went on the road to face Montgomery Catholic (6-0, 3-0), the third-ranked team in Class 4A. Montgomery Catholic took the 41-12 home victory.
Beauregard (0-6, 0-3) saw some positives, despite the loss, especially in the first half when it was within 20-12 at halftime.
“The first half was a very hard-fought, great game from us,” Beauregard coach Rob Carter said. “I was very impressed from my kids working hard all week and coming out and making it a game.”
Carter was very happy with the running game, led by quarterback Cason Blackmon and running back Ashton Moss.
“The offensive line has just come around,” Carter said. “They had one of the more intimidating defensive lines with (college) prospects, but our guys have worked hard and they are getting better.”
Blackmon had the biggest play of the day with a 65-yard touchdown run on the Hornets’ opening drive.
“I thought Cason and Ashton were given a lot of room from the front, and they did well,” Carter said.
Beauregard will return home next week for another non-region game against Harris County (Ga.). Carter hopes next week can springboard the team into the final part of the season.
“We still control our own destiny,” Carter said. “We still have three region games, and if you win those three you are in. That would be an unbelievable task for our young men, but I believe they can do it.”
