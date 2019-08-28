It's been nearly six months since tornadoes hit Lee County and left the Beauregard community devastated. Given the magnitude of the tragedy, the Beauregard football team is making sure their players, coaches and fans never forget.
The Hornets honored the 23 victims of the March 3 tornadoes during their season-opening home game against Benjamin Russell on Friday. Beauregard displayed a plaque on the home ticket booth featuring the victims' names, painted the number 23 on the field and unveiled a 23 logo on one side of their helmets.
Beauregard head coach Rob Carter said the Hornets will likely keep the 23 on their helmets for the rest of the season. Additionally, he plans to have a sticker on the back of each helmet honoring those affected.
"As a former coach and athletic director, sports bring people together. It unites people," Beauregard High School principal Richard Brown Jr. said. "In small community America like Beauregard, it brings people together. It is part of the healing process to where all of us can come together and unify for the same thing. It's a way of not forgetting about it but putting it behind us and moving on."
Beauregard running back Ashton Moss said the gestures to remember those affected meant a lot because the tragedy hit close to home. Moss said his sister, Kadence Jones, had several family members directly affected by the tornadoes, including 10 who lost their lives because of it.
Moss said the clean-up after the storm created a new sense of unity in the community. The football team's latest gestures only reinforce the fact that the Hornets are playing for their hometown.
"It made me feel very together and kind of like you knew everybody. Y'all had one goal: to help everybody that was affected," Moss said. "I feel good being able to represent (my sister), her family, our community and those that we lost."
Quarterback Cody Knight said the football team takes pride in honoring those affected by the tornadoes.
Knight, like most of the Hornets' football players, said he knew people whose lives were upended that Sunday afternoon, which led to a massive rebuilding effort that countless Beauregard student-athletes helped out with.
"We have a couple of teammates on the field who were affected by (the tornadoes)," Knight said. "We just want to support them and give the same support from us all the way around."
Friday didn't go as planned for the Hornets, as a lightning delay caused a lengthy stop in play. Once the game resumed, Beauregard struggled to get going and lost to Benjamin Russell 31-0.
Despite the defeat, Moss said he hopes Friday helped with some of the healing Beauregard is still going through.
"I feel like (the gestures) were very big, especially for the people that were directly affected and lost loved ones to see that we're memorializing them on the field and on our helmets," Moss said. "I hope they felt good, regardless of the outcome of the game."