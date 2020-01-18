Webb Ben Russell

Beauregard running back La'Damian Webb (3) tries to avoid BRHS’s Jaden Tuck during the Hornet's 27-7 win at Benjamin Russell on Friday, Nov. 3.

 Cliff Williams / The Alex City Outlook

Former Beauregard football player La'Damian Webb committed to Florida State on Saturday. The 5-foot-8, 190-pound back heads to Tallahassee after starting his collegiate career at Jones College CC.

Webb was the first-ever junior to win the state of Alabama’s Mr. Football award with 3,242 yards and an AHSAA-record 49 rushing touchdowns in 2016. He helped the Hornets also win their first state championship in school history with Super 7 records in rush attempts (51), rushing yards (359) and touchdowns (5) in the championship game victory over Wenonah.

Webb followed his strong junior year with a stellar senior season, as he rushed for 1,841 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging over 10 yards per carry.

Webb earned the Opelika-Auburn News’ Breakthrough Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year during his time as a Hornet.

Webb initially signed with Mississippi State out of high school before attending Jones County instead. He played in nine games in 2019, rushing for 940 yards and 10 touchdowns in the process.

Webb is set to join a Florida State recruiting class that includes seven early enrollees, 10 other signees, four transfers and two commits.

