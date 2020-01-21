Two years ago, Beauregard running back La’Damian Webb saw his dreams of playing Division I football put on hold temporarily. On Saturday, Webb took a major step in finally making that dream come true.
Webb committed to Florida State during an official visit to Tallahassee and plans to join the Seminoles this summer. The 5-foot-8, 190-pound running back became the third running back Florida State has picked up this offseason, as the team has added high school senior Lawrence Toafili and Texas A&M transfer Jashaun Corbin.
Webb explained his visit to the campus played a big role in making the decision.
“For one, it is a nice place — well a great place — and the coaches are what every player should want or want to be around. (Committing to Florida State) was the best decision for my family,” Webb said. “It was great. It was a lot of excitement, and it was just a feeling that you can’t get back. (The coaches) were just as excited as me.”
Webb originally signed with Mississippi State as part of the Bulldogs’ 2018 recruiting class, but he was unable to qualify academically. Instead, he started his post-high school career at Jones County Community College in Ellisville, Mississippi.
He played in nine games for Jones County in 2019, rushing for 940 yards and 10 touchdowns and earning a NJCAA second-team All-American recognition.
Webb took responsibility in having to go the JUCO route, saying “I didn’t handle my business like I should’ve.” Still, the experience at that level made him grateful for his latest opportunity.
“(Playing in the junior college level) was very tough. I mean, my coaches made it better and easier for us as players, but still it was not as easy as everyone thinks. If that’s the case, everybody would be doing it,” Webb said. “It means a lot knowing I overcame adversity, and now I think I’ve just got to focus so I can continue to succeed at the next level.”
No one ever questioned Webb’s athletic ability during his time as a Beauregard Hornet.
Webb was the first-ever junior to win the state of Alabama’s Mr. Football award with 3,242 yards and an AHSAA-record 49 rushing touchdowns in 2016. He helped the Hornets also win their first state championship in school history with Super 7 records in rush attempts (51), rushing yards (359) and touchdowns (5) in the championship game victory over Wenonah.
Webb followed his strong junior year with a stellar senior season, as he rushed for 1,841 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging over 10 yards per carry. During his high school career, he earned several awards, including the ASWA’s Mr. Football award and Class 5A Back of the Year as well as the Opelika-Auburn News’ Breakthrough Player of the Year award and Offensive Player of the Year award.
When discussing Webb, Beauregard head coach Rob Carter made it evident the Florida State fans are in for a treat.
“He’s a team leader, number one. He’s fixing to wow you because he always overcomes that size issue, that height. They’re really going to enjoy watching him with the football,” Carter said. “For the entire Hornet nation and the community of Beauregard, we’re super proud of him. We’ll be doing the Chop next year. With him representing us, it just makes you proud that he’s a young man who’s developed some of his skills there and dedicated those three years of high school in doing what he could to make us competitive.
“Just to see him extend that into the Division I level is just unbelievable for us.”
Webb credited Carter and the Beauregard coaches for getting him prepared to play at Jones County, and he said the experience made him grow up quickly.
Now, Webb said he’s ready to start a new journey at Florida State, where he hopes to show out on Saturdays just like he did on Friday nights in Beauregard.
“I would like (the Florida State fans) to know that I’m very excited to have them and I can’t wait to make them proud,” Webb said. “I plan on bringing a lot of energy and a work ethic, and I also plan on helping the team be successful.”
