Two weeks into the 2019 season, the Beauregard Hornets and Valley Rams find themselves winless. That, however, will change for one of those teams tonight.
Beauregard (0-2) hosts Valley (0-2) in both squads’ first Region 2-5A game of the fall. The matchup pits the region’s No. 2 team from 2018 against its No. 3 team.
Beauregard enters the contest after a 63-19 loss to Eufaula, a Class 6A team that went 5-6 last season. Hornets head coach Rob Carter knew entering the season he had a very inexperienced team, and he’s been pleased with what he’s seen despite the losses.
Carter complimented wide receivers Keyshawn Tolefree and Jaion Goodson for creating plays out in space, and he also said the team’s young offensive line is making positive strides. He added that quarterback Cason Blackmon is progressing nicely, and he likes what he’s seen from defensive end Trent Jones and middle linebacker Landen Hodges.
“I'm just proud of the kids as far as continuing to fight throughout the (Eufaula) game even though it was out of hand,” Carter said. “They didn't hang their heads and quit. They kept fighting. I thought the offense improved. There's no doubt about it that we moved the ball. We ended the game with about 215 yards of offense against a good football team.”
Like Carter, Valley head coach Buster Daniel liked what he saw from his team in a losing effort.
The Rams battled with Class 7A opponent Smiths Station, but the Panthers proved too much in a 16-6 loss for Valley. Daniel called last week’s game the best the Rams have played since he arrived prior to the 2017 season.
Daniel spoke highly of running back KD Hutchinson — who scored Valley’s only touchdown on a 70-yard run — as well as quarterbacks Gabe Harmon and Will Kennedy. He also commended the entire Rams’ defense for the way they took on a bigger Smiths Station offense for four quarters.
“We played extremely hard,” Daniel said. “We were playing an opponent who was bigger than us, but that didn't bother us. We didn't make a whole lot of mistakes. I really thought we played good enough to win the game. It didn't turn out that way, but the kids played really well. They did everything we asked them to do.”
After battling quality non-region opponents, it’s now time for the Hornets and Rams to show how they stack up in the games that matter.
Daniel said Beauregard has athletes all over the field, and he knows as well as anyone how talented the Hornets’ first two opponents are. He also complimented Blackmon as well as the Hornets’ receivers.
For Daniel, the mission is for the Rams to play just like they did last week.
“First of all, no mistakes. We didn't turn the ball over against Smiths, so that's a big key right there,” Daniel said. “We've got to be able to control the ball. If we can keep the ball away from Beauregard, that will help our chances. The defense has got to make tackles. We've got to make sure tackles in the open field.
“If you get athletes in open space — which is what they're going to try and do — you've got to be able to make tackles.”
Carter talked up the Rams’ skill players, especially Hutchinson, Harmon, Kennedy and running back BJ Baker. Carter’s main focus against Valley is sure tackling, especially in one-on-one situations where the likes of Hutchinson and Baker have burnt defenders this year.
On offense, Carter wants to see Beauregard sustain drives and use the clock against the Rams.
Carter’s team has had a rough start to the season and has been outscored 94-19 in its two games. A win against Valley, however, would leave those losses as nothing but distant memories.
“It will definitely give them confidence all around,” Carter said. “It's always a win that makes your team buy in more in your plan and believe in your plan. They'll draw closer together and see that the more they go out and focus in practice Monday through Thursday, the more they can succeed on Friday night.”
