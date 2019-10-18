The Beulah Bobcats and Dadeville Tigers may both be out of playoff contention, but don’t think that means they won’t give tonight’s matchup everything they’ve got.
Beulah (3-4, 1-4) hosts Dadeville (1-7, 0-5) in the penultimate Region 3-3A game for both teams. The two squads are looking to break recent losing streaks, as Beulah enters having lost its last three games and Dadeville enters having dropped its last seven.
Beulah is coming off a 42-14 loss to St. James in a game that Bobcats head coach Matt Johnson explained was much closer than the final score indicated. Johnson said the game fit the mold that has been the pattern of Beulah’s 2019 season: the Bobcats have been in contention, but a block of minutes here and there have turned close games into comfortable wins for the opponent.
Despite Beulah having lost four of its last five games, Johnson remains proud of the team’s effort. The Bobcats have dealt with a multitude of injuries this fall, which has forced several players to fill the gaps in positions they don’t normally play.
Johnson complimented Jace Hancock at center, Quay Johnson and Billy Wayne Sykes at linebacker and Khris Warrens at defensive end for helping pick up the slack for the team. Overall, Johnson has been happy with how his team has fought through tough times.
“The next man up has to play, and that’s our motto. We’re not going to back away from anyone. I’m proud of these guys for playing these new positions. They don’t ask questions — they just go do it,” Johnson said. “The effort is there. They’re very optimistic and very upbeat. We’ve had really good practices where they’re just flying around. The intensity and effort is there.”
Dadeville head coach Richard White’s Tigers know a thing or two about fighting through tough times. After winning the season opener against Horseshoe Bend, Dadeville has been unable to return to the win column through the rest of the fall.
That pattern continued last Friday against region leader Pike Road, which handed the Tigers a 42-0 loss.
White explained the Tigers came out and held Pike Road to open the game, but a roughing-the-kicker penalty on a missed field goal kept the Patriots’ drive alive. The possession included a defensive pass interference in the end zone on Dadeville, and according to White, the game snowballed from there.
In White’s opinion, undisciplined play has been a recurring issue for the Tigers this season, the fourth consecutive in which they have missed the playoffs.
“It’s been issues all year long with just mental mistakes or little things we’re doing wrong, alignment issues and stuff sort of like that,” White said. “Our kids have played hard. They’ve played good at times. We just cannot seem to put it together for the whole ballgame. We’ve got to play mistake-free football.”
The good news for Dadeville quarterback Lane Smith and the rest of the team is they still have a chance to change their fortunes. That starts tonight against the Bobcats.
White complimented Beulah’s offense and specifically quarterback Kaleb Abney and running back Chris Person as playmakers the Tigers have to hem up. He also said the Tigers’ defensive line must win the battle against Beulah’s big offensive line in order to have a chance.
White stressed that the Tigers cannot have turnovers and that they must play a clean game in all aspects in order to put a stop to their losing streak. He also put the onus on his defense to get third-down stops, something that has been an issue for the Tigers throughout this season.
Johnson, meanwhile, spoke highly of Dadeville’s defensive line, especially defensive tackle Max McClendon. He also commended Smith as an accurate quarterback who can throw on the run and added that Dadeville’s receiving corps can beat undisciplined defenses deep.
Johnson stressed the Bobcats have to win the turnover margin, limit penalties and play sound on special teams. He also challenged his offensive line to win the line of scrimmage against those dangerous Dadeville defensive linemen in order to open up running room for Person and the rest of the team’s ball carriers.
Beulah will not be going to the playoffs this fall, but Johnson has not seen any drop-off from his players. With three games to go, the Bobcats are determined to end the season on the right note — and a win over the Tigers would help the cause.
“It’s amazing to see how much effort they still have. It’s like day one. Nothing has changed,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a four-quarter game. I’m glad it’s at home. Hopefully, our crowd will be there and be big, which they’ve been lately. We’ve got a lot of support. If we do all those things, I think we’ll be OK.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.