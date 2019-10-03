Smiths Station vs. Valley high school football

Smiths Station QB 19 Corey Minton holds on to the ball for a short gain in the 1st period of Friday night’s game against Valley.

A game can easily turn on one play, especially with that play is a red-zone turnover. That is exactly what happened in Smiths Station’s 31-14 loss to Jefferson Davis on Thursday night in Montgomery.

The Panthers (2-5, 0-4) drove right down the field on the game’s opening drive and facing a fourth-and-short from the Jefferson Davis 10 yard-line, Corey Minton appeared to have the first down on a quarterback sneak. Before Minton was tackled, however, the ball was ripped away and the Volunteers dove on it.

The Jefferson Davis (2-4, 1-2) offense took the ball 90 yards for the quick 7-0 lead after the turnover. The big plays on the drive came from two coverage breakdowns from the Panthers.

“This is the first time I think we didn’t put forth our best effort and I don’t know why,” Smiths Station head coach Mike Glisson told Mix 96.7 following the game.

Facing a third-and-13 in his own territory, Volunteer freshman quarterback Chase Ford hooked up with senior receiver Tavares Womack for 66 yards. Then facing a third-and-goal from the 26, Ford found a wide-open target with running back Rance Lee for the score with 6:06 left in the first quarter.

Smiths Station picked up a trio of first downs on the next drive, but back-to-back false-start penalties derailed the drive and forced a punt.

The two teams traded three-and-outs before the Volunteers took possession with a short field at the Panther 35 yard-line and Ford capitalized by finding tight end Stacy Crockett on a 19-yard touchdown pass mid-way through the second quarter.

Smiths Station had its chance at a short field later in the half as a short punt gave the Panthers the ball on the Volunteer 33-yard line. An intentional-grounding call forced a fourth-and-27 and deep-pass attempt came up empty.

The Volunteers drove right back down the field, but missed a pair of last-second field goals when another Panther penalty gave them another chance at the kick.

Two late-hit penalties on Smiths Station fueled the Jefferson Davis drive to begin the third quarter. Volunteer kicker Juan Cardenas made up for his two misses to end the half with a 37-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-0 with 7:49 to play in the quarter.

Smiths Station opened the next drive with an interception, but the Panther defense refused to quit and grabbed an interception of its own. A big Jara Nelms run set a three-yard run from senior LC Harris to cut the lead to 17-7 with five minutes to play.

The Panthers kept their foot on the gas with an on-sides kick, but the Jefferson Davis defense held strong to force a four-and-out and turnover on downs at the Volunteer 33.

Ford immediately found Womack wide-open in the middle of the field for 37 yards. The next play was a 20-yard run from Dewontay Peterson. Reginald Summage capped the drive on third-and-goal from the 11 with a touchdown on a screen pass from Ford.

The fourth quarter began with a Smiths Station three-and-out. Peterson took the first play of the ensuing drive 74 yards for a 31-7 lead.

The Panthers got the score closer late with a Corey Minton touchdown run, but will head into next Friday’s home contest against Auburn still searching for their first region victory.

“Keep the faith — that is the only way you can do it.” Glisson said.

Jefferson Davis 31, Smiths Station 14

SS — 0 0 7 7 - 14

JD — 7 7 10 7 - 31

First Quarter

JD — Rance Lee 26-yard reception from Chase Ford (XP good) 6:06

Second Quarter

JD — Stacy Crockett 19-yard reception from Ford (XP good) 4:30

Third Quarter

JD — Juan Cardenas 37-yard FG, 7:49

SS — LC Harris 3-yard run (XP good) 5:00

JD — Reginald Summage 11-yard reception from Ford (XP good) 0:03

Fourth Quarter

JD — Dewontay Peterson 74-yard run (XP good) 10:19

SS — Corey Minton run (XP good) 1:47

