After sharing the hosting duties of the AHSAA’s Super 7 high school state football championship series every year since 2008, the cities of Auburn and Tuscaloosa will welcome a new host city in 2021.
The AHSAA announced Wednesday that Birmingham would join the other two cities and begin rotating hosting duties for the Super 7 starting in 2021. Birmingham’s Protective Stadium – the soon-to-be home of the UAB Blazers’ football program – will host the series in 2021 when the Super 7 returns to Birmingham for the first time since 2008, when it was still the Super 6.
“It is with great pride that we announce the continuation of Super 7 for 2021-2032 and our partnership with the communities of Auburn-Opelika, Tuscaloosa and now Birmingham,” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said in a statement. “The communities of Auburn-Opelika and Tuscaloosa helped the AHSAA take this event to a new level in 2009 and created the standard of excellence for hosting that is unmatched across high school athletics.
“The AHSAA is grateful for Auburn-Opelika and Tuscaloosa embracing a new idea to include Birmingham in the rotation, which will now provide three high-quality venues for our member schools to showcase their football programs at the end of each season.”
Thanks to the new rotation, Birmingham will host the championship series in 2021, 2024, 2027 and 2030; Auburn will host in 2022, 2026, 2028 and 2032; and Tuscaloosa will host in 2023, 2025, 2029 and 2031.
“I am pleased that our city council voted on Nov. 5 to continue partnering alongside the city of Auburn and Auburn University to utilize Jordan-Hare Stadium to host the AHSAA Super 7 in 2022 and future years,” Opelika mayor Gary Fuller said in a statement. “The city of Opelika takes great pride in celebrating high school athletics in all of our local schools, and that extends to hosting other communities from around the state when it is their turn to try and win a championship trophy.”
Birmingham’s inclusion creates a considerable change of plans for Auburn-Opelika, which is hosting the Super 7 this December for the second straight year due to facility upgrades occurring at Tuscaloosa’s Bryant- Denny Stadium.
Had the previous rotation continued, Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium would have hosted the Super 7 series in 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032, while Tuscaloosa would have hosted in 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031. In effect, Birmingham’s inclusion means Auburn and Tuscaloosa will each host the series two fewer times compared to the previous rotation cycle.
The impact of two fewer Super 7s is considerable for the Auburn-Opelika area.
In August, Robyn Bridges, the vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism, estimated that the Super 7 makes about a $2.5 million economic impact on the area with players, coaches and fans staying in hotels, eating at restaurants and shopping at stores that call the community home.
Last December, overall revenues for local hotels were up by 8.3 percent from 2016 — the last time Auburn hosted — totaling out to $622,931 over the Super 7’s three-day period. Tiger Transit services at Auburn University also saw an 11 percent increase during those three days compared to three years ago.
Tuscaloosa will host the 2020 edition of the Super 7 to make up for Auburn hosting the series in back-to-back years, after which point the three-city rotation will commence.
