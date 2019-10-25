VALLEY — Valley rode BJ Baker to a 41-20 victory over Charles Henderson and clinched their first Region 2-5A championship since 2011.
“This started last spring,” Valley head coach Buster Daniel said. “We break it down every day to ‘Region champs,’ and I told them if you believe it you can achieve it. They’ve done it.”
Baker finished the day with 30 carries for 303 yards and all six touchdowns for the Rams.
“That kid’s a great running back,” Daniel said. “For him to step up and play like that is huge for our team.”
Baker was forced to be the only running back due to backup Joshua Heath getting ejected.
“He had to tote the load all night. He didn’t have a choice,” Daniel said.
The game got off to a perfect start for Valley (6-3, 5-1). The Rams returned the opening kickoff to the Trojans 44-yard line. On the next play Valley dialed up a flea-flicker that worked to perfection, as quarterback KD Hutchinson hit Will Kennedy for 42 yards.
On the next play, Baker got his first touchdown and gave his team a 7-0 lead with 11:23 left in the first quarter.
Charles Henderson (4-4,4-2) answered back on its second drive on the game. The Trojans needed only one play to go 54 yards when Yahoshua Jones hit Bradley Caldwell for the touchdown reception with 3:46 to go in the first quarter.
It would take almost a whole quarter before the next touchdown, as both defenses stepped up.
What looked like a defensive struggle quickly changed due to Baker. With three minutes to go in the first half, he needed only one play to go 49 yards and give his team the 14-7 lead.
After rushing for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, he saved his best work for when Valley needed him the most.
Valley took a 14-7 into halftime, but this time the half got off to a perfect start for Charles Henderson.
After forcing third-and-nine for the Trojans’ offense, Derrick McKinney caught a short pass from Jones and took it 74 yards to tie the game at 14 with 10:58 to go in the third quarter.
Three plays later, John Sanders picked off Hutchinson, and the Trojans’ offense took advantage of the short field.
On second down Charles Henderson took a shot at the end zone, and Javian Taylor worked the Rams’ defender for the 28-yard score with 8:51 left in the third quarter. This gave them their first lead of the game, but momentum shifted when Valley blocked the extra point to keep the game at 20-14.
Following that Trojans’ score, it became the Baker show. From that point, there was nothing the Trojans could do to stop him.
On the next drive, Baker gave Valleu the lead back with 47-yard touchdown run to go up 21-20 with 7:31 left in the third quarter.
Due to a poor punt by the Trojans, the next drive only took three plays before Baker ran it in from the 11-yard line. All of a sudden, Valley quickly retook the momentum and never gave it back.
When the Rams’ defense forced the first turnover of the game by picking off Jones, the offense had a chance to take a commanding lead, and they did.
Valley got the ball at the Trojans’ 17-yard line because of the turnover and a facemask on the return and needed only four plays for Baker to run it in from a yard out. The score made it 35-20 with 8:53 to go in the game
The Trojans desperately needed a touchdown to stay in the game. Continuing a trend of the night, they were able to move the ball but ultimately were forced to punt.
“Bend but don’t break,” Daniel said. “That’s what we did all night. Our defense made plays when they had to.”
The Trojans’ offense finished the day with 317 passing yards but only came away with three touchdowns.
Following another Charles Henderson punt, Baker needed two touches to go 80 yards and give his team a commanding 41-20 lead with 5:40 left to play.
After the final horn blew, fans streamed onto the field and the players posed under the goal post. Considering what this team has accomplished during Daniel’s tenure, you may expect them to be content.
You would be wrong.
“We are going to make a playoff run now,” Daniel said.
Valley 41, Charles Henderson 20
CHS — 7 0 13 0 — 20
VHS — 7 7 14 7 — 41
1st Quarter
VHS — Baker 2-yard run (XP good), 11:23
CHS — Caldwell 54-yard reception from Moreland (XP good), 3:46
2nd Quarter
VHS — Baker 49-yard run (XP good), 3:06
3rd Quarter
CHS — McKinney 74-yard reception from Moreland (XP good), 10:58
CHS — Taylor 28-yard reception from Moreland (XP no good), 8:51
VHS — Baker 47-yard run (XP good), 7:31
VHS — Baker 11-yard run (XP good), 5:27
4th Quarter
VHS — Baker 1-yard run (XP good), 8:53
VHS — Baker 75-yard run (XP no good), 5:40
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.