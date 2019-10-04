BEULAH – Beulah let an early lead slip away in a 48-18 loss to region opponent Bullock County on Friday night at home.
While the Bobcats were able to hold Hornets’ running back Kendeous Owens to only 33 yards in the first half, he finished the day with 181 yards and three touchdowns on only 11 carries.
The Hornets’ runners combined for 363 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Robert Williams also broke the century mark with 103 yards on the ground.
Beulah (3-3, 1-3) had an 18-7 lead after the first quarter and appeared to be firing on all cylinders.
Their defense continuously put the offense in a great place by forcing fumbles on three of Bullock County’s (3-3, 2-2) first four drives.
“They turned the ball over a lot in the first half,” Beulah head coach Matt Johnson said. “I think we had the ball for 17 minutes in the first half.”
The Bobcats offense wasted no time in taking advantage of the shortened field. Quarterback Dylan Coleman led the offense on a 45-yard touchdown drive where he hit Billy Wayne Williams for a 15-yard touchdown to go up 6-0 with 8:38 left in the first quarter.
After their defense once again forced a fumble on the first play of the drive, the Bobcat offense would need only five plays to score.
Coleman threw his second touchdown of the quarter, this time to O’Khari Moore and went up 12-0, with 5:16 left in the first quarter.
“I’m real proud of him. He came out and battled, he played both sides of the ball for us (safety),” Johnson said of Coleman.
Coleman played both ways after starting quarterback Kaleb Abney was held out due to a “minor shoulder issue.”
On the ensuing drive Bullock County quarterback Robert Williams put his team on the board with a 47-yard touchdown run, this made it 12-7 with 4:20 left in the first.
After a massive 56-yard punt pinned the Hornets’ offense inside their own 10, the Beulah defense forced the third fumble of the game.
This time the Bobcats’ offense needed only two plays to score. Coleman, who already had two passing touchdowns, ran it in for a 14-yard score to go up 18-7 as time expired in the first quarter.
The Bobcats’ defense continued its great play by stuffing Owens on fourth down at the Hornets’ 34-yard line.
However, the offense was unable to capitalize on the field-position. They actually went backwards and fumbled the ball right back to the Hornets.
The Hornets quickly took advantage of the turnover and scored on a 14-yard pass from Williams to Jay’Markis Foster to go down 18-14 with 3:07 left in the half.
This was the start of 41-straight points by the Hornets’ offense.
In the second half, it was the Hornets’ turn to force a quick turnover. They needed only two-plays to force a Beulah fumble. Beulah running back Chris Person, who fumbled the ball, limped off and was clearly in pain. The trainer spent the next several drives stretching his legs out and walking with him. He would later return to the game.
Bullock County was finally able to get Owens going on the next drive. He needed only two-plays to go 42-yards and put his team up 21-18 with 10:26 left in the third quarter. Once he had his first big run, they were unable to stop him, and he quickly took over the game.
“He’s a good athlete and good players make big plays,” Johnson said.
Owens and Williams accounted for every yard on an eight-play, 84-yard drive. The drive was capped off by a 33-yard touchdown run by Owens and put them up 28-18 with 2:16 left in the third.
Beulah’s offense was desperate at this point to get something going, yet they were unable to put together any lengthy drives to give their defense a break.
After the Bobcats’ forced a fourth-and-five, it was the Hornets’ special teams turn to make a play. Head coach Willie Spear dialed up a fake punt and it worked perfectly. Kamal Lewis caught the direct snap and ran for 24-yards.
Owens got his third touchdown of the day when he ran it in from 14 yards on the next play and put the game out of reach at 35-18 with 8:33 left in the game.
After a Beulah turnover-on-downs, Foster got his second touchdown of the day with a 72-yard run.
Bullock County 48, Beulah 18
BHS - 18 0 0 0 - 18
BCHS - 7 7 14 20 - 48
1st Quarter
BHS - Williams 13-yard reception from Coleman (XP no good), 8:38
BHS - Moore 13-yard reception from Coleman (XP no good), 5:16
BCHS - Williams 47- yard run (XP good), 4:20
BHS - Coleman 14-yard run (XP no good), 0:00
2nd Quarter
BCHS - Foster 14-yard reception from Williams (XP good), 3:07
3rd Quarter
BCHS - Owens 5-yard run (XP good), 10:26
BCHS - Owens 33-yard run (XP good), 2:16
4th Quarter
BCHS - Owens 14-yard run (XP good), 8:33
BCHS - Williams 3- yard run (XP no good), 4:03
BCHS - Foster 72- yard run (XP good), 2:29
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.