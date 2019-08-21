On Friday, the Central Red Devils and Hoover Buccaneers will meet in Montgomery with fans throughout the state intently watching. While the battle between the Class 7A powerhouses is closing in, the two sides came together Tuesday to celebrate the coming showdown.
Central and Hoover were two of the four teams on hand at the AHSAA’s office for Media Day. The Red Devils and Buccaneers play the second game of the AHSAA Kickoff Classic after Jeff Davis and Carver-Montgomery kick things off Thursday.
For Central head coach Jamey DuBose, being asked to face Hoover in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl was an offer he couldn’t refuse.
“We always look to win championships,” DuBose said. “We've got an opportunity to go play an elite program. When the call came to play coach (Josh) Niblett and Hoover, who's going to turn that down? It's a great opportunity to see where your team is early in the year. You've got to play the best if you're ever going to be the best.”
Niblett echoed DuBose’s thoughts on the matchup. Sporting News has both teams included in its Top 25 national rankings, with Central coming in at No. 11 and Hoover at No. 23. Niblett joked about the Buccaneers’ brutal schedule, deadpanning there wasn’t enough room to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers or Dallas Cowboys this year.
On a more serious note, Niblett made it evident he and his players took notice at what the Red Devils did in 2018.
“I want to say congratulations to Jamey and congratulations to Central-Phenix City,” Niblett said. “Watching them last year, the way they played and the way they showed up week in and week out, you could tell that senior group (was special). The legacy they left behind is what we talk about within our program.”
Tuesday offered a chance for the coaches to meet and add even more hype to the highly-anticipated game. It also was an opportunity for players from both sides to step back into the spotlight.
Central quarterback Tucker Melton, receiver E.J. Williams, offensive lineman Javion Cohen and linebacker P.J. Ramsey came in tow with DuBose and were decked out in suits. The chance to talk to the media was still an unfamiliar feeling for Ramsey, but getting to look ahead at the season and represent his school was very much welcomed.
“This whole environment is really great. It's my first time coming to Media Day, so it's just a great experience,” Ramsey said. “As a football team, we're an extension of our school. Whatever they see from us, that's what they think when they think Central. It's always good to show who we are.”
Cohen sat alongside his teammates as the coaches previewed the ranked matchup. Cohen hasn’t been shy this offseason when talking about the game, and getting another chance to think about facing Hoover only made him more eager for Friday to finally get here.
“It's definitely hyped up, and rightfully so,” Cohen said. “Hoover is a great team in the state of Alabama. Very storied. Coach Niblett is a great coach, and Robby (Ashford) is a great quarterback. Coach DuBose has his own legacy, and we have our own type of team. It's the two best teams in the state if you ask me.”
Both coaches welcomed the challenge of facing the best of the best to start 2019 and explained that facing top-tier competition will only make their teams better. DuBose pointed to the last showdown with Hoover – a 23-7 loss in the 2016 season opener – as a great learning opportunity for his Red Devils, which put together a 10-game winning streak to reach the state semifinals that season.
The game’s importance for both sides will likely be the story again this year. Niblett summed up what the outcome will mean when he shared the message he’s told his team in the lead-up to Friday.
“I promise you this: there's going to be a good team, and there's going to be a really good team. When Friday night's over with, we'll figure out which one we are,” Niblett said. “When you start off with the defending 7A state champions and the tradition they have, we'll get our oil checked real quick.”