Former Central-Phenix City quarterback Peter Parrish has been suspended at LSU for a violation of team rules, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told media Tuesday. The announcement came after Parrish was not seen at consecutive spring practices for the Tigers.
Per The Advocate’s Brooks Kubena, Orgeron told reporters that Parrish hasn't been with the team "for a while" and was not with the team during offseason workouts following the program's national championship game victory over Clemson in mid-January.
Orgeron said he did not know when Parrish will return to the team.
Parrish signed with LSU as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019 after throwing for 1,466 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception and rushing for 615 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. His heroics at Central ended in grand fashion, as he led the Red Devils to a 52-7 victory over Thompson in the Class 7A state title game to give the program its first championship since 1993 and first undefeated season since 1944.
Parrish redshirted in his first season with the Tigers and did not see any game action. He spoke highly of his freshman year in late December prior to LSU’s CFP semifinals victory over Oklahoma.
“It’s been a ride. It’s been a long journey. I’ve gotten to learn things, learn new experiences, things like that. It’s been a great experience so far for sure,” Parrish told the O-A News. “(It’s been about) learning how to grow up, you know what I’m saying? College is a lot different than high school. You’ve got to carry stuff differently. It’s just learning how to become a man. That’s the main thing I’ve learned from here.
Parrish’s current absence leaves LSU with true freshman early enrollees Max Johnson and TJ Finley as the quarterbacks behind rising junior Myles Brennan, who backed up Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow in 2019.
