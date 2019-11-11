When the Central Red Devils football team steps back onto the field Friday night in Phenix City, assistant coaches Frank Johnson and Termaine Todd will be among the throng of people helping the squad prepare for another big game.
Johnson and Todd are co-workers, but their similarities don’t stop with the Red Devils logo pressed on their gameday shirts.
Both men are in their first season at Central, with Johnson arriving from Northside-Columbus and Todd coming over from Prattville. Both spend their time coaching up the defense, with Johnson being the ninth-grade team’s defensive coordinator while assisting with the varsity linebackers and Todd coaching the varsity’s secondary.
Their duties with the Red Devils are easily discernible from watching the two work as the minutes until kickoff tick off the game clock, but the shared path that led them to this moment is not. Johnson and Todd are both Army veterans, and their time in the military shaped the rest of their lives and also made them the coaches they are today.
“With my experience, football and soldiering are almost side by side,” Johnson said. “We know it’s different, but some of these kids are going to wind up in the military. When they see an individual like me who’s been there and speaks this way and tells them this, when they get to basic training they’ll be like, ‘Ah, coach Johnson told me about this. I’m good, drill, come on.’ I just try to help them out.”
‘Made me a better man’
Todd’s life has taken him as far away as the Middle East to just a few hours north in his home state. Time and time again, though, it has brought him back to East Alabama.
Todd played high school football at Prattville, suiting up at free safety and cornerback for the Lions. Todd had to support his family after graduating, so he joined the Army in 2000.
Todd was a supply sergeant in an infantry unit, although he stressed that anyone in the infantry ultimately does the same thing no matter their title. He spent four years at Fort Hood in Texas before going overseas to Iraq, where he stayed from 2004 to 2005.
After returning to the United States, Todd went to the Redstone Arsenal, which is adjacent to Huntsville.
Todd pinpointed his early years in the military as the ones that often come to mind first.
“Just being in Fort Hood, for one, was a great experience because there were a lot of things to do for your family as well,” Todd said. “I of course also went over to Iraq. That experience made me a better man.”
Todd left the military in 2007 and became a football coach at his alma mater in January 2008 under first-year head coach Jamey DuBose. After four seasons with the Lions, Todd followed DuBose to Florence and ultimately stayed there as an assistant once DuBose left for Central prior to the 2014 season.
Todd returned to Prattville as an assistant for the 2018 season. When the opportunity to reunite with DuBose this offseason came up, Todd couldn’t say no.
“It was a great feeling. When you have a coach that allows you to be you and allows you to coach and has fun with it, you can’t beat it,” Todd said. “The great thing about being here is working with a coach that knows how you work. It’s a great experience. The community, kids and coaches have welcomed me with open arms.”
From Madden to the Middle East
With over two decades of military experience under his belt, Johnson has been all over the world on a lifelong journey that has its roots in rural Kentucky.
Johnson was a standout football player in Nicholas County, and his play at running back caught the eye of coaches at Missouri. Johnson joined the Tigers, moved to linebacker as he continued to grow and ultimately spent two seasons with the team.
Johnson then spent one year as a linebacker on the practice squad of the Los Angeles Raiders, during which time he met football legends like running back Marcus Allen and coach John Madden. Shortly thereafter, Johnson went active duty in the Army after being in the reserves for one-and-a-half years.
Johnson’s decision came around the time of the Gulf War, and not long after arriving in Europe he was headed to the Middle East.
“You’ve got this kid from a small town showing up in Germany, and then two weeks later I’m in the desert. The vehicle they put me on got kind of destroyed, so I had to rebuild it. It was an experience because I’ve never seen nothing like that before in my life,” Johnson said. “I did that, and it wasn’t too bad. I was only there six months. I was like, ‘Well, this is my first deployment. I hope others are not like this.’
“I’ve been in some places that most people wouldn’t believe.”
In addition to serving during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, Johnson spent deployments in countries such as Haiti, Bosnia and Macedonia. Johnson also rattled off numerous duty stations he spent time at, including Fort Carson, Fort Hood and the Fort Irwin National Training Center, where he trained and helped train other soldiers.
Johnson earned two Purple Hearts over the years and retired in 2012 with the rank of sergeant first class. During his many travels, Johnson leaned on the advice of an older soldier when it came to handling his duties.
“Like an old Vietnam vet once told me, ‘If you know your job, you can do anything.’ That’s what I did,” Johnson said. “I read up on it very well, and I got to know a lot. That’s why I was able to go to master gunner school and sniper school. It was things that I wasn’t supposed to do with my job. It was easy for me to go and graduate. I was a scout working with the infantry.”
After 23 years of military service, Johnson took a job working in a cubicle at Fort Benning while finishing a sports and fitness management degree from Troy. Johnson soon found working in an office wasn’t for him, and while looking to fulfill internship obligations for his degree, he found an opportunity to coach.
Johnson began working with the linebackers at Northside in 2015 and learned the rigors of being a coach from Patriots head coach Morgan Ingram as well as assistant coach Roger Pritchard. With four seasons under his belt coaching Northside’s linebackers, Johnson found an opportunity in Phenix City and took it.
‘That ultimate sacrifice’
Johnson and Todd each took lessons from their years in the Army and used them to shape their work as high school coaches. Although the gravity of fighting in the military and playing football are incomparable, both men lean on the similarities between the two when they work with players who may one day follow in their footsteps.
Todd harped on the importance of repetition in football and military service, explaining the schedule and routine remains constant but is that way for a purpose. Todd’s work in disciplining and pushing his players not only comes with the goal of the best results on the field but to prepare them for life after they receive their high school diplomas.
Johnson, meanwhile, emphasized how important a commitment to excellence is in the two fields he’s spent his life in.
“If you want to win — it doesn’t matter if it’s football or just being a soldier — you’re there early in the morning doing what you need to do. You’re in the right place at the right time and in the right uniform. That’s the standard across the board,” Johnson said. “I tell these players all the time, ‘If you follow those three things, you can’t go wrong. Period.’”
Veterans Day offers a chance to thank Todd, Johnson and the countless others who risked their lives during their military careers, but the two men explained that Monday shouldn’t be about them. Instead, they would rather spend the day honoring those who lost their lives for the sake of their friends and family back home.
“(I think of) a lot of people who have made that ultimate sacrifice. That the thing — and the most important thing — I think about,” Todd said. “I’m just blessed to say I’m still here able to talk about it.”
“When you have an 18-year-old kid tell his mother, ‘If there was a mission to go kill the devil and Sgt. Johnson was leading, I’d follow him right there,’ I take that to heart. That’s real,” Johnson said. “That’s what Veterans Day means to me. Let’s thank the guys who aren’t here. I’m not saying more than we thank the guys who are, but if it wasn’t for those guys, I wouldn’t be here.
“Trust me, I would not be here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.