The Central-Phenix City Red Devils are in pursuit of their sixth consecutive region title. In order to keep up that pace, they’ll have to take care of one of the region’s best in a Saturday showdown.
Central (6-1, 3-0) travels to the Cramton Bowl today to take on Lee-Montgomery (6-1, 3-1) in a 11:30 a.m. matchup. The game will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Red Devils’ epic 34-27 come-from-behind win over the Generals in the Class 7A state semifinals last November.
The Red Devils have bulldozed through the regular season after their season-opening loss to Hoover, and that was the case again last week. Central made short work of region foe Enterprise, putting up 28 first-quarter points on the way to a 42-13 victory.
“I was proud of our team for coming out, playing fast and getting on the board quick offensively. I think in our first six snaps we scored two or three touchdowns. I had talked to them about getting off to a fast start on the road and getting another region win,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose said. “We pretty much stayed out of the big play (on defense). We got a win on the road. We got out of it with no injuries and got ready to move on in the schedule and deeper into region play.”
Central running back Joseph McKay didn’t touch the ball much against the Wildcats, but when he did, he made it count. McKay only had two carries in the Red Devils’ latest win, but he took both to the end zone to end the night with 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
McKay may not end up on a list of the state’s leading rushers this season, but it’s not because he’s not capable. DuBose is cognizant of not running McKay too much in blowout victories, instead saving him for when the Red Devils will really need him.
“He's a kid that has a lot of power and a lot of strength. He's also a kid that really has great speed and can get away from you. He's got quick movement inside the hole. He's got great vision,” DuBose said. “We get such a large lead that some of them don't get the opportunity to go out and rush for 200 or 300 yards a night. He had two touches for 79 yards, and we didn't need him anymore. It's kind of one of those deals where we pull him out and we go with some of our other guys.
“It's a bad situation for him, and it's good in the sense it keeps him fresh and ready to go. Joseph, he's a good guy and always in good spirits.”
Today may prove to be one of the times the Red Devils need McKay more than just a couple carries to open a contest.
Lee is coming off its first loss of 2019 — a 20-3 defeat at the hands of Prattville — but DuBose knows the Generals are still dangerous. He credited Lee for having tremendous team speed and being very physical, especially on its defensive line.
DuBose also credited the Generals for having a big offensive line and pointed to running back Reggie Davis and receivers Jamaal Thomas, Jamari Smith and Deyunkrea Lewis as players who can make defenses pay.
DuBose’s main goal against the Generals is winning the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense. In addition to Lee having a big offensive line, DuBose credited Generals defensive linemen Reggie Fowler and Anquin Barnes as disruptors that the Central offensive line needs to neutralize.
DuBose called on his secondary to not give up big plays — especially on third down — and for the defensive front to put a stop to the Generals’ run game. Additionally, he emphasized his offense must take care of the football and that his special-teams unit needs to shine.
The Red Devils rode their last victory over Lee to their second state championship in program history. They want to return to that grand stage this December, and beating the Generals again would certainly help make things easier.
“For us, the whole season is right here in front of us right now. We control our own destiny,” DuBose said. “With a win this Saturday, it puts us definitely in the front seat to get this (region title) clinched up and done. It's not totally done yet, but we're about one win away or so from possibly having a chance to call ourselves region champs again.
“I told our players, 'Every game is big, but there's none bigger than this one this week.'”
