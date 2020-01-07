Central-Phenix City head football coach Jamey DuBose is leaving the Red Devils after six seasons at the helm of the program.
DuBose, who was eligible to retire from the state of Alabama, announced his resignation Tuesday in order to become the head coach at Lowndes (Ga.). He was officially introduced as the Vikings' new head coach at a Lowndes County school board meeting Tuesday night.
DuBose takes over a Lowndes program that has been a perennial contender in Georgia’s Class 7A and is coming off a 14-1 campaign that ended with a loss in the state championship game. He replaces Randy McPherson, who coached Lowndes for the past 18 seasons and won three state championships there.
Officially official. Lowndes Superintendent Wes Taylor just announced Jamey DuBose as the new head coach of @LHSvikingsFB. pic.twitter.com/NfXdSR1kX8— Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) January 8, 2020
DuBose leaves Central with a record of 66-11 and a career head coaching record of 137-40.
“Phenix City Schools appreciates Coach DuBose’s commitment to excellence both on and off the playing field, noting the significant amount of emphasis DuBose placed on character, grade point averages, and ACT scores,” Phenix City school district superintendent Randy Wilkes said in a statement. “According to school officials, Coach DuBose went above and beyond in seeking scholarships for players as evidenced with last year’s signing class of 20 student-athletes and this year’s early signing of seven players to Division I scholarships.
“Phenix City Schools wishes Coach DuBose the very best in his new endeavor.”
DuBose arrived in Phenix City prior to the 2014 season as a veteran coach who already had two state titles as a head coach to his name going back to his four-year run at Prattville. He added to his career achievements with the Red Devils, as he quickly built the team into a perennial contender and led the squad to the Region 2-7A championship in all six seasons of his tenure.
DuBose’s finest hour with Central came in 2018. After several disappointing playoff losses in a row, the Red Devils put it all together two years ago by going 14-0 and winning the state championship for the program’s first since 1993. The championship victory – a 52-7 romp of Thompson – put an exclamation point on a season that saw the team set a program record with 578 points scored and finish undefeated for the first time since 1944.
“It started by setting the goal to go finish what Central hadn’t done since 1993 during spring training, and he just kept us humble and made us work for what we got that year,” Central quarterback Tucker Melton said. “He won’t admit it, but he was by far one of the biggest reasons we did what we did.”
DuBose’s final Central squad followed the championship up by going 12-2 and returning to the state title game, where the Red Devils lost to Thompson 40-14.
DuBose’s tenure with the team not only saw five double-digit win seasons in six years, but it also saw numerous Red Devils earn scholarships at the collegiate level. Central produced several major recruits during the last six years, including Alabama’s Markail Benton, Clemson’s Justyn Ross and LSU’s Peter Parrish.
DuBose’s 2019 season with the Red Devils marked his 14th as a head coach. Prior to coming to Phenix City, he spent two years at Florence, four years at Prattville and two years at Susan Moore going back in 2002 and 2003. DuBose left Susan Moore to become an assistant at Prattville in a position he held for four years before replacing Bill Clark as head coach.
DuBose’s time as a Lions assistant was a successful one. Prattville became one of the premier Class 6A programs, and during those four years the Lions won 54 games, played for the state title three times and captured the 2006 and 2007 state championships.
Counting his time as an assistant, DuBose has coached five state championship teams.
DuBose graduated from Opp High School in 1988 and from Troy University in 1994. Following graduation, he spent time as an assistant at Eufaula, Opelika, Ashville, Alma Bryant and Gadsden before taking over at Susan Moore.
DuBose did not respond to a request for comment.
