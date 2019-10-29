Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City high school football

Central-Phenix City quarterback Tucker Melton (15) carries the ball during the Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City football game at Duck Samford Stadium in Auburn on Friday.

 Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com

After winning their region for the sixth straight season, the Central-Phenix City Red Devils made a significant move up in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state poll.

The Red Devils jumped up one spot to No. 2 in Class 7A following their 34-7 victory over Auburn High on Friday. Central also received five first-place votes after finishing the regular season 9-1 and clinching Region 2-7A No. 1 seed for the postseason.

Central was one of seven area schools ranked in the latest poll. Auburn dropped two spots to No. 10 in Class 7A, Opelika moved up one spot to No. 5 in 6A, Reeltown fell four spots to No. 7 in 2A, Lanett held firm at No. 3 in 1A, Chambers Academy went down four spots to No. 5 and Glenwood moved up one to No. 7 in AISA.

No other local teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. McGill-Toolen (17); 9-0; 255

2. Central-Phenix City (5); 9-1; 218

3. Hoover (1); 8-1; 189

4. Thompson; 8-1; 148

5. Theodore; 8-1; 147

6. James Clemens; 7-2; 124

7. Prattville; 7-2; 69

8. Mountain Brook; 7-2; 56

9. Vestavia Hills; 6-3; 35

10. Auburn; 6-3; 25

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (6-3) 17, Hewitt-Trussville (6-4) 10, Sparkman (7-2) 10, Florence (6-4) 6, Austin (6-3) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (21); 9-0; 270

2. Muscle Shoals (2); 10-0; 213

3. Hueytown; 9-0; 184

4. Pinson Valley; 6-2; 156

5. Opelika; 8-1; 128

6. Oxford; 8-1; 123

7. Helena; 8-1; 80

8. Blount; 7-2; 76

9. Clay-Chalkville; 7-2; 31

10. Gardendale; 7-2; 17

Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (8-1) 16, Dothan (7-2) 8, Athens (7-2) 4, Eufaula (7-2) 3, St. Paul's (6-3) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Jasper (23); 9-0; 276

2. Bibb Co.; 9-0; 206

3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 162

4. Central-Clay Co.; 7-2; 130

5. Etowah; 9-1; 129

6. Ramsay; 8-2; 112

7. Faith-Mobile; 9-0; 106

8. Briarwood; 8-1; 85

9. Mortimer Jordan; 8-2; 56

10. Alexandria; 7-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Madison Co. (8-2) 13, Russellville (7-2) 6, Sylacauga (8-2) 3.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (23); 9-0; 276

2. American Chr.; 9-0; 207

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 10-0; 184

4. Northside; 8-1; 147

5. Jacksonville; 8-2; 141

6. Deshler; 7-2; 124

7. Andalusia; 7-3; 80

8. Lincoln; 7-2; 56

9. Fayette Co.; 7-2; 38

10. Fairview; 7-2; 16

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 11, Oneonta (6-3) 9, Good Hope (7-2) 8, Hokes Bluff (6-3) 4, St. John Paul II (7-2) 4, Handley (6-3) 2, Trinity (6-3) 2, Williamson (6-3) 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Gordo (19); 9-0; 260

2. Pike Co. (4); 9-0; 217

3. Randolph Co.; 8-1; 169

4. Flomaton; 8-1; 143

5. Piedmont; 8-1; 130

6. Walter Wellborn; 9-1; 126

7. Pike Road; 10-0; 112

8. Providence Chr.; 9-1; 59

9. Susan Moore; 9-0; 56

10. St. James; 8-1; 29

Others receiving votes: Geraldine (6-3) 4, Westminster-Huntsville (7-2) 3, Winfield (7-3) 2, Fultondale (7-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 9-0; 273

2. Ohatchee (1); 8-0; 203

3. Leroy; 8-1; 174

4. Collinsville; 8-1; 146

5. Red Bay; 9-0; 121

6. Luverne; 9-0*; 107

7. Reeltown; 9-1; 87

8. Ranburne; 8-1; 64

9. Addison; 8-2; 61

10. Aliceville; 7-2; 36

Others receiving votes: Highland Home (2-7*) 18, Ariton (8-2) 17, Sulligent (8-1) 3, J.U. Blacksher (8-2) 1.

*--Record includes six forfeits by Highland Home, including one to Luverne.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 9-0; 273

2. Sweet Water (1); 8-0; 205

3. Lanett; 9-0; 183

4. Isabella; 9-0; 152

5. Spring Garden; 8-1; 118

6. Decatur Heritage; 10-0; 108

7. Pickens Co.; 8-1; 97

8. Brantley; 8-1; 68

9. South Lamar; 8-1; 46

10. Maplesville; 7-2; 40

Others receiving votes: Millry (8-1) 16, Donoho (7-1) 5.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (10); 5-2; 235

2. Crenshaw Chr. (13); 8-0; 234

3. Bessemer Aca.; 8-3; 169

4. Wilcox Aca.; 8-1; 145

5. Chambers Aca.; 9-1; 125

6. Monroe Aca.; 8-2; 123

7. Glenwood; 7-2; 82

8. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-3; 70

9. Southern Aca.; 7-1; 68

10. Edgewood; 7-2; 39

Others receiving votes: Macon-East (6-2) 16, Escambia Aca. (6-3) 5.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments