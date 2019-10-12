MONTGOMERY — Central-Phenix City wide receiver and Clemson commit E.J. Williams is expected by many to one day make plays on Saturdays. As it turns out, the Red Devils’ senior decided to get a jumpstart on those big dreams this Saturday.
Williams came up with an unbelievable play in crunch time against Lee-Montgomery, catching a pass after bobbling the football then taking a hit, spinning out of a would-be tackle and racing to the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown.
Oh. My. Goodness. EJ Williams somehow holds on and takes it to the house for a 51-yard touchdown reception from Tucker Melton. Central leads Lee 39-26 9:18 4Q pic.twitter.com/I1toTFiAe2— OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) October 12, 2019
Williams’ score was the ultimate highlight for Central, which trailed midway through the third quarter before scoring 28 unanswered in a 53-26 victory.
“Tucker (Melton) threw the ball a little bit behind me, but it was there. I was supposed to catch it the first time. I got to bobbling it, and the linebacker came and tried to hit me,” said Williams, who had four receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown in the win. “I tried to spin off it, and somebody came and hit me in the back. I spun, and I just took off to score. It just happened.
“I couldn’t do it with the o-line blocking and Tucker throwing the ball. All the glory to God.”
Williams’ play was just one of many that left Lee (6-2, 3-2) reeling after hanging with Central (7-1, 4-0) for the better part of the game.
The Generals took their first and only lead of the game with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter when quarterback Tyrone Franklin hit Deyunkrea Lewis, who cut to his right and found the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown that put Lee on top 26-25.
Central running back Joseph McKay answered the score on the Red Devils’ next drive, finding the end zone on a three-yard run with 1:52 left in the third. The score — which gave Central a 32-26 lead — was part of a big afternoon from the junior, who had 20 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns.
The Red Devils’ defense had been gashed by Franklin throughout the first half, but they held strong after McKay’s third score and forced a much-welcomed Lee punt. Then came Williams’ grab-and-go, which left the Generals in a 39-26 deficit with 9:18 remaining in the fourth.
Central ended the game having allowed 291 passing yards, but very few of those came when the Generals were trying to rally. Lee’s final four drives ended with a punt, two turnovers on downs and an interception, leaving Franklin’s formerly stellar stat line as 17-of-38 passing for 291 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Franklin ended the game with nine consecutive incompletions and an interception. While the Red Devils’ defense finally held Franklin in check, the Central offense tacked on fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns from Zion Morris and Dexter Wright to seal the deal.
“I think our defensive coordinator, Mark Hurt, started putting a lot of pressure on (Franklin). We started going after him more and started flushing him out of the pocket,” Central-Phenix City head coach Jamey DuBose said. “He was having to throw on the run. He wasn’t as comfortable as he was in the first half where he was able to step back in there and make some crucial throws.”
The final score might indicate that the Red Devils cruised to another win, but the first half was far from a cakewalk for the road squad.
Central got things started after quickly stopping Lee’s opening drive, piecing together a nine-play, 80-yard drive that ended on McKay’s three-yard touchdown run with 6:29 left in the first quarter. Lee answered right back with its own 74-yard drive, which Franklin brought to a close on a 19-yard touchdown run.
The Generals opted to go for two after the score but failed, leaving Central on top 7-6 with 4:33 remaining in the opening quarter.
After Noah Pell kicked a 29-yard field goal, the Red Devils used their defense to score more points early in the second quarter.
With the pass rush charging in quickly, Franklin fired downfield right at Central linebacker Jadon Richardson, who caught the ball while running to his left, somehow maintained his balance and outran the Generals for a 32-yard pick six. Richardson’s score gave the Red Devils an 18-6 lead.
“I read the quarterback. I saw it in his eyes. I dropped back in the zone, and it was right there for me. I dreamed about that pick,” Richardson said. “I was almost stumbling and fell a little, but I had to catch my balance. I already knew it was to the crib.”
Although Richardson’s pick was Central’s second interception of the game, Franklin played like a man totally undeterred. He answered the bad decision with one of his best of the afternoon, finding Jakel Williams all alone downfield on a 46-yard pitch-and-catch.
Franklin’s second touchdown pass brought Lee within five points with 6:53 remaining before halftime.
Once again, Central answered the Lee score. The Red Devils had excellent field position after a personal foul penalty on a kickoff, and they finished off the nine-play drive by giving the ball to McKay on a one-yard touchdown run to go up 25-13.
The Red Devils seemed destined to hold a two-possession lead going into the locker room, but a late interception by the Generals breathed new life into the home squad.
Lee was determined to make Central pay for the mistake, and once again it did by picking apart the Red Devils’ secondary. Franklin spotted Demarshia Davis racing down the middle of the field and hit him in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown to cut Central’s lead to 25-20 just seconds before halftime.
The second half appeared destined to follow the first half’s frenetic pace until Williams somehow made a play that left everyone in the Cramton Bowl in awe. The highlight-worthy effort might be a preview of what’s to come at Clemson, but for Williams, it was all about helping Central win another game.
“I just really like to come out here and put my all into the game,” Williams said. “If you do everything with the most of your ability, everything will happen your way.”
Central-Phenix City 53, Lee-Montgomery 26
CEN — 10 15 7 21 - 53
LEE — 6 14 6 0 - 26
1st Quarter
CEN — Joseph McKay 3-yard run (XP good), 6:29
LEE — Tyrone Franklin 19-yard run (2-point no good), 4:33
CEN — Noah Pell 29-yard field goal, 1:23
2nd Quarter
CEN — Jadon Richardson 32-yard interception return (2-point good), 9:02
LEE — Jakel Williams 46-yard reception from Franklin (XP good), 6:53
CEN — McKay 1-yard run (XP good), 3:57
LEE — Demarshia Davis 30-yard reception from Franklin (XP good), 0:06
3rd Quarter
LEE — Deyunkrea Lewis 49-yard reception from Franklin (XP no good), 5:12
CEN — McKay 3-yard run (XP good), 1:52
4th Quarter
CEN — EJ Williams 51-yard reception from Tucker Melton (XP good), 9:18
CEN — Zion Morris 17-yard run (XP good), 1:48
CEN — Dexter Wright 40-yard run (XP good), 0:31
