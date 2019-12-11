After six months of being committed to Auburn, Central-Phenix City offensive lineman Javion Cohen is instead headed to the other SEC squad in the state.
Cohen announced his commitment to Alabama on Wednesday in another dramatic turn of events in the Red Devils star’s recruitment. The four-star offensive tackle was committed to South Carolina in March before flipping to Auburn nearly a month later.
God led me home after everything I’ve been thru 🙏🏾...committed to The University of Alabama 🐘. #RTR pic.twitter.com/hE8iv2xrZd— Javo The Great. (@javiocohen) December 11, 2019
“They had a different approach to the game than anyone else,” Cohen said. “They actually cared about me as a person by showing me the many different things that would help me grow as a young man. And it’s Alabama, where the standard is a national championship and not just a bowl game.”
Cohen said he started leaning toward Alabama over Auburn when he felt the situation with the Crimson Tide would be better than potentially playing early at Auburn. He said his dream is to play in the NFL, and he felt playing for the Crimson Tide could make that happen.
Cohen refuted reports that came out Wednesday that Auburn pulled his scholarship offer. According to Cohen, he decommitted from the Tigers on Sunday prior to announcing his plans to go to Alabama.
“They were upset and sent reports saying my offer was pulled,” Cohen said. “I have no respect for that university at all, and I’m sure the feeling is mutual.”
Cohen was a three-year starter at Central and quickly became one of the Red Devils’ top offensive linemen. He was an anchor on Central’s 2019 offense that featured a 1,400-yard passer and a 1,200-yard rusher as part of an offense that averaged just over 37 points per game and helped the team reach the Class 7A state championship for the second straight season.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Cohen is considered the 16th-best player in the state of Alabama’s Class of 2020 and the 27th-best tackle in the nation, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
“His specialty probably is more or less pass blocking. He’s been able to block off the edge with his stability on his feet. He’s got tremendous feet. He’s really developed as an o-lineman over the past two years,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose said. “He’s been a good player for us. He’s a kid who brings a lot of excitement to the program.”
Cohen will make his plans to go to Alabama official on Wednesday when he signs as part of the December signing period. As far as Cohen is concerned, that day can’t get here soon enough.
“I’m super excited,” Cohen said. “I finally get to finish it all with where I’m supposed to be.”
