Thanksgiving might have been last week, but Thompson quarterback Sawyer Pate saw Wednesday night’s Class 7A state championship game as a chance to carve up the Central-Phenix City defense.
Pate dissected the Red Devils again and again in a rematch of last year’s title game, throwing for 239 yards and two touchdowns to leave Central with a 40-14 loss. The defeat ruined Central’s dreams of winning back-to-back state championships and instead gave the Warriors their first state championship since 1982.
Pate earned Most Valuable Player honors for his performance against the Red Devils.
“I thought we got to (Pate) a little bit early and was able to hit him and cause him some problems. They did some good jobs changing their protection up and giving him time,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose said. “If you watched it, they got the ball out of his hands real quick. He’s got a quick release. I saw that there later in the game. The guy could really spin it and get it out quick.”
The first two possessions for Central (12-2, 6-0) ended with fumbles, the second of which Thompson (12-1, 6-1) promptly cashed in on.
Pate methodically led the Warriors downfield on a 10-play, 54-yard drive that included three third-down conversions. Pate ended the possession by pushing forward for a 1-yard rushing touchdown to put Thompson on top 6-0 with 2:11 left in the first quarter.
After the Red Devils put together a 49-yard drive that stalled out on a failed fourth-down play, Pate and his teammates went back to work. Pate turned the possession’s third play into a 40-yard pass to Michael Pettway to get deep into Central territory, and he ended the drive four plays later on a back-shoulder pass to JB Mitchell in the end zone for a 14-yard score.
Pate’s first touchdown pass of the night left Central in a 13-0 hole with 7:15 left until halftime.
A three-and-out by the Central offense left the Red Devils’ defense incredibly vulnerable, and the Warriors again made them pay. It was Pate again who found ways to shred the vaunted Central defense, completing passes for 12 and 23 yards that once again had the Warriors threatening to score.
Pate again hit Mitchell on a back-shoulder throw in the end zone — this one from 19 yards out — to make Thompson’s lead 20-0 with 4:05 to go before the break.
“It was good to get some experience in last year’s state game,” Pate said. “That loss carried me and carried my seniors into the offseason with a lot of motivation to get back where we were and to redeem what we did in the past game against Central.”
The Red Devils desperately needed a spark on offense, and junior quarterback Trey Miles delivered it after Mitchell’s second touchdown reception. Miles got Central going with a 50-yard pass down the right sideline to Jackson Meeks and kept the offense going from there, gaining 24 more yards on the next three plays before scoring on a 1-yard keeper on the fourth.
Miles’ rushing touchdown created a 20-7 score with 1:42 left in the second quarter. He ended the night 9-of-9 passing for 136 yards in addition to 14 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown the loss.
“I feel like we were moving fast and got them tired,” Miles said. “It was about hitting small windows. It helped us a lot.”
The Red Devils hoped to shut down the Thompson offense and go into the locker room only down 13 points, but Pate and the Warriors had other ideas. The Warriors started on their own 40-yard line then repeatedly exploited holes in the Red Devils’ defense to get into field-goal range before time expired.
Thompson kicker Evan McGuire made up for an earlier miss by connecting on a 38-yard attempt to leave the Warriors up 23-7 at the intermission. McGuire tacked on a 22-yard field goal nearly midway through the third quarter to increase the lead to 26-7.
Central managed another scoring drive in the early minutes of the fourth quarter.
After taking over at midfield, Red Devils senior quarterback Tucker Melton hit Robert Marsh for a 39-yard gain. On the next play, Central ran a reverse for running back Dexter Wright, who took it the distance on an 11-yard touchdown to cut the score to 26-14.
Wright’s rushing touchdown gave Central a little life, but Thompson’s dominance on offense was simply too much for the Red Devils. The Warriors converted third down after third down throughout the night and did it again after Wright’s score and essentially put the game away with Jojo Gaiters’ nine-yard rushing score with 7:15 left in the fourth.
Pate tacked on a seven-yard run with 1:13 to go for the game’s final score.
Although the game didn’t end up in Central’s favor, DuBose made sure to praise the work of the senior class in the postgame press conference. He pointed out the Red Devils have gone 38-3 in the last three year’s, and Wednesday’s defeat wouldn’t take away all the accomplishments the group had achieved together.
Senior wide receiver E.J. Williams echoed his coach’s words as he thought about his final high school game.
“Really, the whole atmosphere of playing around in Phenix City with all my fellow Red Devils was just an amazing experience. Knowing I’m a kid coming from Russell County, I came over here and they welcomed me with big arms,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t say it’s the worst thing in the world we lost the championship just now. It’s just a blessing we got to be here. There are plenty of other teams that would be dying to sit in this chair after a loss right now.”
Thompson 40, Central-Phenix City 14THO — 6 17 3 14 — 40
CEN — 0 7 0 7 — 14
1st Quarter
THO — Sawyer Pate 1-yard run (XP no good), 2:11
2nd Quarter
THO — JB Mitchell 14-yard reception from Pate (XP good), 7:15
THO — Mitchell 19-yard reception from Pate (XP good), 4:05
CEN — Trey Miles 1-yard run (XP good), 1:42
THO — Evan McGuire 38-yard field goal, 0:02
3rd Quarter
THO — McGuire 22-yard field goal, 5:57
4th Quarter
CEN — Dexter Wright 11-yard run (XP good), 11:32
THO — Jojo Gaiters 9-yard run (XP good), 7:15
THO — Pate 7-yard run (XP good), 1:13
