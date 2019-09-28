The Central-Phenix City Red Devils made short work of Park Crossing on Friday night by jumping out to a commanding lead in the first half and cruising to a 31-7 victory. The homecoming win came in the Red Devils’ final non-region game of the regular season.
Central (5-1, 2-0) took the lead in the first quarter when quarterback Trey Miles hit Peter Jakes on a 30-yard touchdown pass. The Red Devils really got things going on offense in the second quarter, when Miles and Melton each had rushing touchdowns and kicker Noah Pell tacked on a 33-yard field goal.
Park Crossing (1-5, 1-1) managed to find the end zone with 1:52 left in the third quarter, but it was the lone scoring effort on a night that was far from fabulous for the Thunderbirds. Joseph McKay officially put the game on ice with 9:47 remaining in the fourth, scoring on a five-yard run to put Park Crossing in a 24-point hole.
Miles led the way through the air and on the ground for Central, completing seven passes for 100 yards and one touchdown while also rushing five times for 37 yards and another score. McKay followed closely behind on the ground, taking nine carries for 29 yards and the fourth-quarter touchdown.
Robert Marsh was the Red Devils’ top receiver statistically with four receptions for 34 yards.
“Our kids got a win. We found a way to win when things weren’t perfect,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose said. “We found a way to win where maybe we didn’t play our best in certain areas, but we found a way to get in the win column again and found a way to get our homecoming win.”
Central hits the road next Friday to take on Enterprise.
