LANETT — The Central-Phenix City boys and girls basketball teams arrived in Lanett prepared for a pair of hard-fought games. They left headed back home with two well-earned victories in their back pockets.
Central’s Xavier Carnes delivered a go-ahead layup with 56 seconds to go, and teammate Jerrell Bellamy tacked on a late free throw to power the Red Devils to a 46-43 victory over Lanett.
The boys thrilling three-point victory came after the Lady Red Devils took care of the Lady Panthers 51-19.
“Here again, I thought we showed a little poise there at the end. Jerrell hit a very big throw, so they had to make a 3,” Central boys coach Bobby Wright said. “We probably played as good of defense as we’ve played all year. Those guys are big. I don’t know how many baskets the big boys got, but they didn’t get a whole lot of them. I think what we did defensively slowed them down some.
“I’d hate to play them in February because they’re going to be better.”
The Panthers seemed to be running out of time in the final minutes until Kintavious Dozier helped Lanett back into contention.
With Central holding a 43-38 lead with three minutes to go, Dozier delivered a layup and drew a foul, after which he hit the free throw to create a 43-41 contest with 3:06 on the clock. After consecutive blocks by Carnes and teammate TJ Woods, Lanett’s BJ Smith and Dozier each hit one of two free-throw shots to tie the game 43-43 with 1:24 to play.
Despite the Panthers’ late rally, Central’s players remained unfazed. Carnes got the ball with just under one minute to go, worked his way toward the basket and delivered a finger roll for the ages that dropped to give the Red Devils a two-point advantage. Lanett looked to answer on the next possession, but the Panthers lost control of the ball under the basket before it bounced out of bounds.
The Red Devils then worked to run the clock and preserve the victory. After killing several valuable seconds, Bellamy stepped to the line with Central clinging to a two-point lead with 11 seconds still showing. Bellamy hit the second of his two free throws to leave Lanett down but not quite out.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, there was little time to work with. Lanett fired up a desperation 3-pointer in hopes of an extra session, but the shot fell short to leave Central with a three-point victory.
Bellamy led Central with 13 points in addition to 12 rebounds and one block in the victory. Carnes followed with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal.
For Lanett, Zameron Boozer had a game-high 16 points in addition to nine rebounds, one assists and four blocks.
The boys game between the two schools proved to be a nail-biter. The girls game that preceded it, however, was anything but.
Lanett looked eager to give Central a run for its money in the girls game, but the Lady Red Devils put an end to those hopes quickly.
Lanett hung with Central early until the Lady Red Devils turned up the pressure, which left Lanett tied up in several trap situations. Central took control in the final minutes of the first quarter thanks in part to Jayla McKissic, who hit two foul shots, got the ball back via a steal and quickly put up two more points.
Central led 17-6 after the opening quarter and only stretched its lead from there. With its constant defensive pressure still on, the Lady Red Devils pulled away before halftime thanks in part to a 10-2 scoring run.
Although Lanett managed to make some plays before the break, the Lady Panthers still found themselves down 29-11 at halftime.
“I was able to rest my girls a little bit more. We have a little more depth this year,” Central girls coach Carolyn Wright said. “We had a balanced attack. I’m trying to get everybody to contribute so the other team’s defenders won’t be able to dictate who they’ve got to stop. We’re just trying to get a well-balanced team this year and get everybody involved in the game.”
A 14-3 run by the Lady Red Devils in the third quarter only served as another example of Central’s dominance. The physical game took a turn in the final minutes when a Lanett player took out her frustrations on a Central player, leading to a technical foul and a lengthy stoppage in play.
Eryn Johnson led Central with eight points in the victory. Mya Richardson and Nya Upshaw followed close behind with seven.
For Lanett, Breanna Glaze ended the game as the top scorer with eight points.
