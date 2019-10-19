Central moved one game closer to another undefeated season in region play with a 49-6 over Jefferson Davis.
The Red Devils (8-1, 5-0) overcame a slow start to pull away from the out-matched Volunteers and set up a de facto region championship game on Friday against Auburn in Duck Samford Stadium.
On a night when he was presented with his Under Armor All-American jersey, star wide receiver EJ Williams led Central with a pair of touchdown grabs. Zion Morris, Joseph McKay, Jon Stephens and Dexter Wright each ran for touchdowns.
Jaylin Robinson added the other score on a pick six.
Loachapoka 38, Talladega County Central 26
The Loachapoka offense found its footing in a big way after being shutout by Lanett and Notasulga the last two weeks. The Indians rolled up 38 points in a 12-point non-region win over Talladega County Central.
“That gives us a lot of confidence, especially going into this next game,” Loachapoka coach L.C. Cole said.
Cole was happy with the play of his entire offense, especially quarterback Aaron Frazier and running back Demontrey Moore.
“Our offense executed and they executed well,” Cole said.
Loachapoka (3-6, 1-4) will wrap up region play at home against Verbena (1-7, 0-5) on Friday. While the Indians are eliminated from playoff contention, a win would give them a fifth-place finish in region.
“I just hope our seniors come out with the attitude to want to finish it up strong,” Cole said.
Rehobeth 12, Valley 7
Valley suffered a setback on Friday night in their chase for a region championship with a 12-7 loss to Rehobeth.
“They just flat out-played us,” Valley coach Buster Daniel said. “There is no other way to put it. We just got out-played.
“They were prepared and I didn’t think my kids were prepared. And that is my fault and I take total blame for that, but we will be ready for next week.”
The Rams’ lone score came from running back BJ Baker. Daniel lamented that the team missed on several other golden chances to grab control of the game.
“We threw a little slant pass right before halftime and it would have been a touchdown — we dropped it,” Daniel said. “We just didn’t execute. That is the biggest thing. … We got inside the five two or three times and just didn’t execute and put it in the end zone. That is on us and we will try to fix it.”
The Rams (5-3, 4-1) remain in the driver’s seat in Class 5A, Region 2 with just one region loss while Charles Henderson has one region loss and Rehobeth has two.
Valley will host Charles Henderson on Friday in a game that will not just decide the region champion, but a loss for Valley could drop them all the way to the three seed and put them on the road for the first round of the playoffs.
“Our goal is still ahead of us and the ultimate goal is to win a region championship, so we can still do that next week against Charles Henderson,” Daniel said.
“We got to put this game behind us and just move on.”
LaFayette 48, Central-Coosa 6
The LaFayette Bulldogs secured the second seed in Class 2A, Region 4 with a 48-6 win over Central-Coosa on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (4-4, 4-1) will enter the playoffs as the second seed finishing behind top-seeded Reeltown and in front of third-seeded Thorsby. The fourth seed has yet to be determined between Fayetteville and Vincent.
Keandrae Peterson had two touchdowns for the Bulldogs while Victor Tolbert, Ja’Mariae Daniel, Jacourias Webb, Ke’lun Powell and Vinay Singh each scored once.
LaFayette will wrap up its regular season on Friday with a road trip to Horseshoe Bend.
Lanett 40, Verbena 0
Class 1A’s third-ranked team went on the road and took care of business as Lanett blanked Verbena 40-0 on Friday night.
Lanett (8-0, 5-0) has a home game in the first round of the playoffs locked up, but will attempt to lock up Region 4’s top seed on Friday when they host Billingsley (5-3, 4-1), who is coming off a loss to Notasulga.
Notasulga 37, Billingsley 14
Daryl Brown did what he has been doing all season once again on Friday night and powered Notasulga to a victory. Brown rushed the ball 20 times for 208 yards and three touchdowns as Notasulga beat Billingsley 37-14.
For good measure, Brown added a punt-return touchdown.
The game may very well end up deciding the second seed in Class 1A, Region 4. Both teams now have matching 4-1 region records, 5-5 overall. In the final week of region game next week, Billingsley has to visit undefeated Lanett while Notasulga will host the region’s fourth-seed Wadley.
Even if the teams finish tied, Notasulga holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Tuscaloosa Academy 21, Glenwood 14 (OT)
Glenwood will have to settle for a battle with Lee-Scott on Friday to determine who is the third and who is the fourth seed in AISA Class AAA, Region 1.
Tuscaloosa Academy (6-3, 3-0) wrapped up the No. 1 seed with a 21-14 win in overtime over Glenwood.
Glenwood and Lee-Scott are both 1-2 in region with losses to Tuscaloosa and Bessemer Academy, but wins over Morgan Academy. They will meet on Friday at Lee-Scott.
Bessemer Academy 49, Lee-Scott 20
Lee-Scott fell to Bessemer Academy 49-20 on Friday night to take themselves out of contention for a home playoff game.
Lee-Scott was within 21-7 at halftime, but Bessemer put the game away by out-scoring the Warriors 21-6 in the third quarter.
Glenwood and Lee-Scott will meet on Friday in Auburn to sort out who will be the three seed and who will be the four seed in AISA Class AAA, Region 1.
Chambers Academy 42, Meadowview 0
Chambers improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in AISA Class A, Region 2 on Friday with a 42-0 win over Meadowview Christian.
The defending state champions have already locked up the region’s top seed, but will have major Class AAA test in LaFayette on Friday. The Rebels are set to host Bessemer Academy.
