For four straight years, the Chambers Academy Rebels have ended their season with a trip to the AISA Class A state title game. In order to make it five in a row, Chambers will have to walk away with another victory tonight.
Chambers (10-1, 4-0) hosts Wilcox Academy (10-1, 3-1) for a spot in the Class A state championship game, where they’ll face the winner of Southern Academy versus Crenshaw Christian. The matchup between the Rebels and Wildcats is nothing new in the semifinals, as Chambers beat Wilcox 36-13 in 2018 on its way to its first-ever state championship.
The Rebels are still in the mix to win back-to-back titles, but last week it looked like their luck had run out.
Chambers struggled against Jackson Academy and lost three fumbles that left the Rebels in a hole late in the game. To the Rebels’ credit, they didn’t panic and instead put together a last-minute drive that ended when quarterback Payton Allen scored a rushing touchdown with less than 10 seconds to go to take a 46-39 victory.
Chambers head coach Jason Allen credited Jackson for outplaying and outcoaching the Rebels. Luckily, the Rebels did enough to win and shake off any notion that they could sleepwalk their way back to the state title game.
“First of all, we didn’t play with a sense of urgency. We didn’t play our best football. We’re fortunate that our guys were able to come through at the end and get that last-minute drive to win the football game,” Allen said. “We weren’t mentally prepared to play somebody who was going to give us their best shot. They did. They played really well, and we didn’t. We just survived, which is not a good feeling.”
Allen paid close attention to how the players responded Monday, and he was very pleased with what he saw. Allen said Monday was the team’s best practice on defense all season, as the kids brought an enthusiasm and attention to detail that was much-needed with a big game on the horizon.
Even though last Friday’s win drew more of an exhale than a chance to celebrate, Allen knows this season has had its share of big moments. Still, those wins mean little now that it’s win-or-go-home time.
“It’s been a great year. We started with some really good wins. I thought we played really solid football all the way through the year,” Allen said. “This senior class is the winningest class in school history, but none of that matters now. What matters is the next week. The playoffs are do-or-die, and all of that is behind us. We have to have a sense of urgency. We have to be playing our best football.”
Allen lauded this year’s Wildcats team, saying they’re very physical and that they love to run the ball right at you. He credited the entire Wilcox offensive line for playing well, and he pointed to Wood Hollinger as a ball carrier that the Rebels have to keep an eye on.
Allen stressed the importance of winning the point of attack tonight, as the battle up front on both sides of the football can make or break the Rebels’ chances. He called on the offense to create big plays against a Wilcox defense that is only giving up 12.4 points per game, adding that any momentum they create could be what puts the team over the top.
Chambers has had an incredible run of success in the last five years that culminated in a state championship last November. Allen knows his group is in for a 48-minute fight tonight, but being able to win would only add to what’s been an incredible run for the Rebels.
“It would mean we did what we were supposed to do because I think everybody anticipated that this year. People take winning for granted and they take it lightly,” Allen said. “To me, it would mean our guys have accomplished some extremely rare things. To be able to do that for a fifth year in a row is pretty unprecedented. Our guys are excited for that opportunity again.
“They know what it’s like down there, and they’re excited to be able to play with the opportunity to go back.”
