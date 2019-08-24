LAFAYETTE — The Chambers Academy Rebels came into the game as reigning state champions and played like champions as they defeated the Lee-Scott Warriors 36-7.
Chambers Academy will hold onto their undefeated streak after its win against Lee-Scott in their season kickoff. It was a less than perfect game with many turnovers, but the Rebels defense held off the Warriors long enough to open opportunities for the offense to score.
“[The title] puts a target on your back, no question,” Rebels head coach Jason Allen said. “We’ve got to do a better job of understanding that we’re going to get everybody’s best shot every week.”
The Rebels junior quarterback Payton Allen got the game started quickly picking up a 56-yard touchdown on the seventh play of the game. The Rebels took the lead 7-0 with 9:54 left in the first quarter. The Lee-Scott Warriors just seemed like they couldn’t keep up and committed a turnover just three plays later.
Allen continued to shine with a QB option gaining 16 yards and another Rebel touchdown. They missed the extra point which left the Rebels at 13-0 with 5:56 left in the first quarter. The Warriors struggled to keep up forcing yet another turnover after being taken down on a third and long.
“[The touchdown] felt good,” Allen said. “The guys up front did a great job blocking and I just ran.”
Chambers Academy couldn’t add any additional points, but rounded out the first quarter on top. However with a fumble on the fourth play of the second quarter the Warriors had a chance to get on the board. A 20-yard pass play to senior running back Thomas Whatley brought in the Warriors first score of the night. Rebels held the lead 13-7 with 8:57 left in the half.
After some back and forth, Chambers Academy pushed harder to further their lead. Senior running back Braxton Allen carried the ball 14 yards and into the end zone. Allen was followed up by a two-point conversion. Chamber Academy made it a 21-7 game with 2:20 left in the first half.
The Warrior offense stalled until an incomplete pass on fourth-and-20 forced yet another turnover. The Rebels held onto the ball the rest of the third quarter without changing the score, but lost it soon after the beginning of the final quarter.
Warriors just couldn’t hold onto the ball and punted back to the Rebels. Braxton Allen made his second appearance in the end zone with a 34-yard run and another two-point conversion after. Chambers Academy increased their lead to 29-7.
This still wasn’t enough for the state champs. Senior defensive back Caydon Smoot made an interception that immediately turned into another touchdown. Junior running back No. 30 Cade Tarver ran 35 yards into the end zone to cap the evening for the Rebels.
“Any time you win is good,” coach Jason Allen said. “We didn’t play a real clean game from a turnover standpoint or a penalty standpoint, but I thought our guys competed and played hard. We played really well defensively and that’s really what gave us a chance to pull ahead and win the game. We’ve got a really quality team coming next week from Tuscaloosa and we’ve got to clean some things up, but our kids will we’ve got some great kids.”
Chambers Academy will face Tuscaloosa Academy next week at home while Lee-Scott travels to Fort Dale Academy.
Chambers Academy 36, Lee-Scott 7
C – 13 8 0 15 — 36
L - 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
C - Payton Allen 56-yd carry (XP good), 9:54
C - Allen 16-yd carry, 5:56
Second Quarter
L - Tate McKelvey 20-yd pass to Thomas Whatley, 8:57
C - Braxton Allen 14-yd carry (2-pt conversion), 2:20
Fourth Quarter
C - Braxton Allen 34-yd carry (2-pt conversion), 8:07
C - Cade Tarver 35-yd carry (XP good), 7:03