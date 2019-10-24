Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen has fielded the same question from opposing coaches over and over again this fall.
As the Rebels begin warming up for another game, a coach from the other side always seems to excitedly ask the longtime Chambers coach where the player sporting the No. 35 jersey came from. Allen usually chuckles at the inquiry and explains the stud on the defensive front isn’t new; in fact, he’s been well-established as one of the Rebels’ top defenders.
Dijon Darden may be rocking a new jersey number for his senior year, but the 5-foot-8, 260-pound defensive lineman has only continued his stellar play from 2018. Darden has been a menace on the Rebels’ defensive line this year, recording 49 tackles with six sacks and 18 quarterback hurries to help Chambers start the season 9-0.
“I think we have the best defensive line that I’ve seen in the AISA, and I think Dijon is the best defensive lineman on the best defensive line. I haven’t seen a kid on film who plays like him that I would swap him for,” Allen said. “He’s like a fire plug. You just can’t move him. You can’t get lower than him, and nobody’s been able to block him. On top of that, he’s got really good mobility and quickness.
“I’ve seen him make plays from sideline to sideline flat down the line of scrimmage that have just been very impressive. He’s just really fun to watch.”
Darden was excellent on Chambers’ 2018 state title team, recording 71 total tackles and seven sacks to help the Rebels win it all for the first time ever. Those triumphs, however, weren’t enough to satisfy the soon-to-be senior; instead, he went to work in the offseason to come back even better.
Allen watched as Darden got himself in better shape, which combined with his strength and knowledge of the game made him even more of a hassle for offenses. It didn’t take Gabe Brooks, a former Rebels tight end-turned three-year starter on the offensive line, long to recognize that his counterpart on the other side of the line was preparing him to face the best of the best.
“Going against one of the best d-linemen in the AISA has definitely made me a lot better, to go and face somebody like that in practice,” Brooks said of Darden. “He gives it 110 percent every single play. He’s an absolute pain in the tail to try and block.”
Allen said one of Darden’s greatest attributes is his pursuit of the football. The senior put that on display in the Rebels’ second game of the season against Tuscaloosa Academy.
Allen remembered Tuscaloosa Academy’s quarterback scrambling near the far sideline as Darden recognized the run while at nose tackle closer to the near sideline. Despite the apparent mismatch in speed and location, Darden turned on the after-burners and chased after the Knights quarterback, eventually pulling him down for no gain.
Darden laughed when asked about the play, admitting he didn’t remember the tackle in what was a 35-28 victory for the Rebels. Of course, when you make as many plays as Darden does, it’s easy for one or two to slip your mind.
“I’m just a see-ball, get-ball kind of person. I just want to be the one who makes a big hit and goes out there and hits somebody,” Darden said. “I just fit with the team well and just try to go out there, do my role and play the game. I try to help some of my teammates and try to get them to make some plays. I’ll take up some blocks sometimes and help them out.”
Darden’s dominance has continued in 2019 despite adding a new role to his repertoire. Allen decided in the offseason to make Darden a short-yardage fullback, which led to the number change and a chance to get some much-appreciated carries.
Darden has found the end zone a couple of times for Chambers, but he, Allen, and the rest of the Rebels know that defensive line is truly where his bread is buttered.
Darden’s contributions will likely be key this week when Chambers takes on Bessemer in a matchup of AISA’s No. 1 team facing the association’s No. 5 squad. Allen challenged the Rebels’ defensive line to set the tone against the talented Bessemer team, and it starts with Darden in the middle.
Past that, Darden is looking toward another deep playoff run. Darden is adamant about going out as a state champion, explaining he has gone back and watched the film of last year’s title game win over Crenshaw Christian as a reminder of what the moment was like.
“I would just love to be there again,” Darden said. “There ain’t nothing like it. It’s like you just won a Super Bowl or something. It’s just really fun to be out there with the guys.”
It didn’t take long for opponents to go from wondering who No. 35 was to understanding they had little to no chance of slowing him down. Now that Darden has done plenty of work while wearing his new digits, it’s likely Allen won’t have to answer any more of those questions come the postseason.
“It’s the same kid, thank goodness,” Allen said. “He just has a different number on.”
