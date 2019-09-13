LAFAYETTE — Reigning state champions Chambers Academy continued to hold its undefeated streak with a blowout win over Cornerstone Christian by a score of 59-14.
Cornerstone Christian came out of the gates ready to play as safety Bryant Talbert tallied an interception on the first play of the game. They pushed downfield to the Rebels’ 32-yard line, but missed the field goal and forced a turnover.
“[Cornerstone] was in the right place at the right time,” Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen said. “We shouldn’t have thrown that ball. We were in the coverage and that kid had good ball skills. We really came into the game wanting to throw the ball a lot. We made up our mind we were gonna throw regardless of the defense so that plays into it too.”
Chambers Academy fought back all the way down to their 14-yard line, but got picked off again by Talbert to give Cornerstone the ball back. This was short-lived, as a fumble by the Chargers gave the Rebels the ball again. Chambers quickly made something of this gain — getting a touchdown from running back Braxton Allen followed by a two-point conversion.
“I’m going off everyone around me, the team, the fans,” Allen said. “It gets better every time I’m in there.”
Cornerstone couldn’t keep the ball and forced a turnover which resulted in another touchdown and two points by Allen for the Rebels. Chambers Academy took the lead with 16-0 with five minutes left in the first.
Cornerstone responded with some big passes resulting in a touchdown in a nine-yard pass from Lane Bailey and cut the lead to 16-7.
This couldn’t stop the Rebels’ momentum as they also responded with another touchdown from tight end Caydon Smoot and another two-point conversion making their lead 24-7.
The Rebels didn’t quit putting up points. They pushed their way back into the end zone and guard Brody Smoot picked up a safety off of the Chargers, giving them two more points. This still wasn’t enough for Chambers as it pulled in another touchdown by Smoot to end the first quarter with a 32-7 lead.
The Chargers started off the second quarter strong with a touchdown on their second play with a 26-yard pass from Bailey. This left Cornerstone trialing 32-14.
Chambers did not hold back and gained yet another touchdown from Braxton Allen. This left the Rebels leading 40-14 which they took out until the end of the half.
The beginning of the second half stayed in favor of Chambers as they picked up an interception. They turned this into a touchdown with a 21-yard pass from quarterback Payton Allen. The Rebels led 47-14 with 10:21 in the third quarter. Cornerstone couldn’t make anything of their possession and forced a punt.
Chambers’s wide receiver Jordan Benbrook ran in for a Rebel touchdown with a little over five minutes left in the third, but that would be the last score of the quarter. The Rebels led 53-14 going into the final quarter.
The Rebels rounded out the fourth quarter with one last touchdown on a carry from Kyle Hand. Chambers Academy took the victory by a score of 59-14 and will continue on their road for back-to-back state champions.
“We got to take it one game at a time and we’ll be alright,” Braxton Allen said.
Chambers Academy will face Southern Academy on the road next Friday.
“This is 17 in a row,” Coach Allen said. “The seniors have never lost on this field. We’re at the end of a four-game home stretch and now we're going on the road for the first time against what we think is one of the better teams this year. So it’s good to be at home but now we got to take our show on the road.”
Chambers Academy 53, Cornerstone Christian 14
CA - 32 8 13 6 59
CC - 14 0 0 0 14
First Quarter
CA - Braxton Allen 3-yd carry (2PC); 7:39
CA - Braxton Allen 46-yd carry (2PC); 5:02
CC - Lane Bailey 9-yd pass (XP good); 2:56
CA- Payton Allen 10-yd pass (XP good); 1:39
CA -Brody Smoot Defensive Safety
CA - Payton Allen 45-yd pass; 15.0
Second Quarter
CC - Lane Bailey 26-yd pass; 11:15
CA - Braxton Allen 8-yd carry (2PC); 9;35
Third Quarter
CA - Payton Allen 21-yd pass (XP good); 10:21
CA - Jordan Benbrook 5-yd carry; 5:07
Fourth Quarter
CA - Kyle Hand 2-yd carry; 3:18
