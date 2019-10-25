Top-ranked Chambers Academy has established itself as a perennial power in the AISA, winning 44-consecutive regular-season games prior to meeting the fifth-ranked Bessemer Academy Rebels Friday night.
In a matchup of two of AISA’s elite, the road Rebels were chomping at the bit for an opportunity to lay that streak to rest, and they did so in a 42-20 rout of the home-Rebels.
“Sometimes you get your tail whipped, and we did tonight,” said Chambers’ head coach Jason Allen.
For the majority of the first-half, it wasn’t clear which team had the upper hand, as the teams traded long drives that bared no result on the scoreboard.
It wasn’t until early in the second quarter that either team broke the stalemate, when Chambers marched 80 yards downfield and running back Braxton Allen found the end zone from three yards out. After his score, it seemed as if a dam had been broken, as the two teams would trade scoring drives for the remainder of the half.
In the midst of the offensive boxing-match that was the second quarter, the tide turned in favor of Bessemer following a Payton Allen backwards pass that was bobbled and scooped up by the Bessemer defense with just over a minute remaining. Bessemer took advantage of the short field and Jarvis Dancy scored from four yards out. That would prove to be the nail in the coffin for Chambers Academy, as the road-Rebels would go on a 28-point run between the second and third quarters, thanks in large part to three takeaways from the Bessemer defense.
Bessemer’s Jarvis Dancy played a huge role in the road-Rebels’ 416 yard offensive performance, adding on 181 yards of offense with two touchdowns and an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown in the second quarter.
Interestingly enough, Bessemer’s top player didn’t take much time to brag about his game or celebrate the win.
“My highlight tonight was getting to play with this team and ending their streak,” said Dancy with a smile on his face. “We’re going to put this one behind us, it’s time to handle business now.”
There was a clear mismatch between Dancy and the Chambers defenders, as he broke tackles regularly and picked up chunk plays throughout the game.
“(Dancy) is the best back we’ve seen all year and we won’t see another one like him. Great players can make you look bad sometimes, and he did that tonight,” said Coach Allen of Bessemer’s workhorse.
The Chambers offense had their fair share of yards too, picking up 288 total yards in the first half. Both Allen’s combined for all three of Chambers’ touchdowns and the duo was reliable on the ground. However, Payton’s three turnovers on the night proved to be the deciding factor.
“I still think we’ve got a great team and a great shot. We’ve just got to refocus,” said Coach Allen.
Chambers finishes the regular season 9-1, and heads into the Class A playoffs with a bad taste in its mouth. Bessemer will ride the momentum of this win into the Class AAA playoffs after finishing the regular season 8-3.
Bessemer Academy 42, Chambers Academy 20
BA- 0 28 14 0 — 42
CA- 0 14 0 6 — 20
Second Quarter
CA — Braxton Allen 3-yard run (2-pt missed); 11:33
BA — Chris Pickens 3-yard run (XP good); 10:46
BA — Jarvis Dancy 73-yard run (XP good) 4:54
CA — Payton Allen 39-yard run (2-pt good); 2:10
BA — Jarvis Dancy 85-yard kickoff return (XP good); 1:59
BA — Jarvis Dancy 4-yard run, (XP good) 0:58
Third Quarter
BA — PJ McDonald pass to Josh McFarland 38-yard (XP good) 10:28
BA — Joshua McMillon 37-yard run (XP good) 4:59
Fourth Quarter
CA — Braxton Allen 1-yard run (2-pt missed); 5:44
