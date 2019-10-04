whatley.jpg

Thomas Whatley

Lee-Scott Academy

>> Position: Running back

>> Year: Senior

>> Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

>> What he did: Whatley made Pike Liberal Arts pay again and again in the Warriors’ 52-21 win. Whatley took 20 carries for 307 yards and four touchdowns to help Lee-Scott win its home opener.

>> In his own words: “It was really great. The line was blocking well so, made it easy for me. Give all the credit to them. But it was really fun. Never had a game like that so it was awesome.”

>> Voting: Whatley won with 1,580 of 3,917 votes (40.3 percent).​

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments