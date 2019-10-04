Thomas Whatley
Lee-Scott Academy
>> Position: Running back
>> Year: Senior
>> Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds
>> What he did: Whatley made Pike Liberal Arts pay again and again in the Warriors’ 52-21 win. Whatley took 20 carries for 307 yards and four touchdowns to help Lee-Scott win its home opener.
>> In his own words: “It was really great. The line was blocking well so, made it easy for me. Give all the credit to them. But it was really fun. Never had a game like that so it was awesome.”
>> Voting: Whatley won with 1,580 of 3,917 votes (40.3 percent).
