BEULAH — They say it’s not how you start but how you finish, and Dadeville proved that against Beulah on Friday night, when they rallied from a quick deficit to win 35-14.
After their first two drives ended in turnovers and Beulah touchdowns, Dadeville (2-7,1-5) went on to score the next 14 points and the only points they allowed the rest of the night were due to a safety.
On their third drive of the game, they only needed two plays to go 79 yards and suddenly the whole team was in a rhythm.
Jamarion Wilkerson caught a slant from Lane Smith and went 75 yards for the touchdown. This put Dadeville down 12-7 with 4:01 left in the first quarter.
Their following drive also went 79-yards and ended with a touchdown for Wilkerson but this one took nine plays.
Wilkerson finished the day with five receptions for 171-yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
“We have been relying on him all year,” Dadeville head coach Richard White said.” “He had a game that he is capable of having.”
After starting the game by taking advantage of consecutive turnovers by Dadeville, Beulah was unable to score again.
After the two successful drives, Dadeville started bringing some pressure and Beulah (3-5, 1-5) was unable to handle the adjustment.
“We are down a little on the line,” Beulah head coach Matt Johnson said. “We have a really young center, who plays his heart out, but sometimes you get over-manned.”
White credited the adjustment to the defense better understanding how to lineup and being more aggressive.
They were able to hold the run game of Beulah in check, which Johnson believes caused some issues.
On their first drive of the second half Dadeville committed holding and a block in the back to put itself on its goal line on fourth down.
The Tigers snapped the ball over the punter’s head and out of the end zone. This tied the game at 14 with 8:37 to go in the third quarter and gave Beulah some life.
After the Bobcat offense marched down the field and was poised to take the lead, the Dadeville defense forced a fumble at the six-yard line.
They were not out of danger yet as the Tigers’ offense turned the ball back over a few plays later put the pressure on the defense once again, but that unit rose to the occasion and forced a three-and-out and ended the Bobcats’ best chance to stay in the game.
The Tigers’ offense then marched right down the field on a seven-play, 64-yard-drive that resulted in Smith’s third touchdown of the day when he hit Cooper Childers for the 19-yard strike with 1:25 left in the third quarter.
Smith finished the day with 258 yards passing and three touchdowns.
While Smith and Wilkerson were dominant through the air running back Javuntae Holley was just as important.
“We have to get the running game going,” White said. “Once you get that going, they have to bring the safeties down and that opens up some passing lanes.
Holley was able to do just that rushing for 125 yards and the score that put the game out of reach.
Following an interception returned to the 13 by Ladarius Heard, Holley needed only one play to put his team up 28-14 with 7:02 to go in the game.
After Beulah turned it over on downs Christian Nelson ran it in from the five with 41 seconds left in the game to go up 35-14.
This was the final region game for both teams who have both been eliminated from the postseason.
“This is not about playoffs anymore, this is about playing for pride and end the season on a winning note,” White said.
While they came up short Johnson is still proud of his players.
“These are winners in my heart, it’s tough to see them go through stuff like this but they are men of character. They fight through this adversity and don’t hang their heads.”
Dadeville 35, Beulah 14
B — 12 0 2 0 — 14
D — 7 7 7 14 — 35
First Quarter
B — Williams 12-yard run (XP no good), 7:14
B — Moreland 27-yard reception from Moreland (XP no good), 4:42
D — Wilkerson 75-yard reception from Smith (XP good), 4:01
Second Quarter
D — Wilkerson 15-yard reception from Smith (XP good), 9:29
Third Quarter
B — Safety, 8:37
D — Childers 19-yard reception from Smith (XP good), 1:25
Fourth Quarter
D — Holley 13-yard run (XP good), 7:02
D — Nelson 12-yard run (XP good), :41
