Roger McDonald is no stranger to coaching in the Opelika-Auburn area thanks to seven seasons as a head coach at Beauregard and Valley. Now, McDonald is moving back.
Dadeville officially hired McDonald as its head football coach and athletic director on Monday once the Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved the move. McDonald replaces Richard White, who held the position for 20 years before announcing his retirement in October.
McDonald will also teach physical education at Dadeville Elementary School. He will begin his new position effective June 1.
McDonald arrives in Dadeville after seven years as the head coach at Carroll.
McDonald joined a Carroll program that had posted one winning record in the previous seven seasons and quickly got the Eagles on the right track. In his fourth season as head coach, McDonald led Carroll on a 12-1 campaign that stood as the program’s first undefeated regular season in program history.
McDonald’s Eagles followed that year up with an 11-1 showing in 2017 that ended in the second round of the state playoffs. He leaves Carroll with a 40-33 record, including a 3-6 showing in 2019.
McDonald announced his resignation from Carroll in January.
“At this time, I am openly applying and in discussion for other coaching positions. Therefore, I feel like it is in the best interest of the players that I give Ozark City Schools plenty of time to begin their search for a new head football coach,” McDonald wrote in a prepared statement. “This will make a smooth transition for everyone involved.
“I would like to thank all my outstanding assistant coaches and players for their hard work which led to the success we had over the last seven years. I am grateful to the administrators and especially the community for all their support.”
Prior to his arrival at Carroll, McDonald spent time as the head coach at Greenville (Ga.), Valley and Beauregard. McDonald boasts a head coaching record of 102-70 in 16 years with nine winning seasons and nine playoff appearances in that time.
McDonald was named the 2006 Opelika-Auburn News’ Coach of the Year after leading Valley to an 8-3 record for the program’s first winning season since 2001.
The board’s decision finally ended months of uncertainty and disagreement about the position.
The board initially met in March with the intention of hiring a coach, but after a nearly three-hour closed door meeting Tallapoosa County Board of Education superintendent Joe Windle announced there would be no hiring recommendation made at that time.
That conclusion drew the ire of many, including White, who voiced his displeasure to the board.
“I feel like my 31 years experience has been for nothing,” White told the Alexander City Outlook’s Lizi Arbogast. “I feel like I have been slapped in the face by the Tallapoosa County Board of Education.”
