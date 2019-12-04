Central-Phenix City fumbled the ball away on its first two possessions — and just like that, the night was slipping away from the Red Devils right from the start.
It ended with fireworks booming over Jordan-Hare Stadium celebrating Thompson’s championship, as the Red Devils hung their heads.
A few moments can last a lifetime, in a certain way, at the state championship game. Central’s shaky start Wednesday put the Red Devils off balance from the beginning of the game.
Central lost a fumble on its first offensive snap from scrimmage, and saw another fumble slip away to end the Red Devils’ second drive — this one directly leading to Thompson points as the Warriors opened their scoring in the 40-14 win.
A year ago, it was Central who jumped out early and controlled the pace of the game from the opening whistle in a state title win. This year in the rematch, Thompson was the team to weather the early storm on the big stage.
Thompson went up 20-0 in the second quarter, and led 23-7 at halftime.
Undefeated Thompson, entering 14-0 and leaving 15-0, was just too good for Central to come back on with that advantage.
“They were very critical,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose said of those fumbles.
“Nobody goes out there to fumble. It just happened,” he went on. “Balls were stuck and hit in the right place. I thought after we got the fumble from them at the beginning of the game after that long kickoff return, it was going to be one of those nights in our favor. But it wasn’t in the cards. And we’ll go back to work.”
Central knew coming in that the opening moments of the game could prove pivotal. DuBose said in the week leading up to kickoff that he believed the first six minutes of the game could go a long way in deciding the outcome — as emotions ride high in the state title game and players try to settle down.
Those early-game jitters affected both teams. As DuBose said, Thompson reeled off a big kickoff return on the opening play of the game, then actually fumbled it back to Thompson on its first offensive play, sending the ball bouncing into the end zone for a Central touchback.
But on the next play at the 20, Thompson’s defense ripped the ball right back from Central for the Red Devils’ first of three fumbles lost in the game.
Central ran six offensive plays on its next drive before it fumbled near midfield.
That next Thompson drive led to the Warriors’ first touchdown.
Then, early in the second quarter, after Central turned the ball over on downs on a fourth-and-2 play, Thompson marched down for its second score to make it 13-0.
Central finished with those three turnovers lost with three turnovers on downs on top of that.
The Red Devils also committed 12 penalties for 85 yards.
“We hadn’t turned the ball over at all, coming in, very much. Penalties had gotten us at times this year, and it finally caught up with us tonight,” DuBose said.
“That’s the biggest thing I could say, that, you know, looking back on it, we just couldn’t get out of the way of ourself throughout the year at times and we were just able to overcome it. But Thompson was a little bit too good tonight.”
