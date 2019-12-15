Wednesday marks the start of the December early signing period, a three-day period in which football recruits can go ahead and sign their national letters of intent rather than wait for the traditional National Signing Day in February.
Now in its third year of existence, the early signing period has already established itself as the more popular option for players. That is exactly the case for several local football players, who have decided to sign on Wednesday rather than wait another two months to seal the deal.
The majority of premier college football recruits in and around Auburn and Opelika will sign this upcoming week. Of the 10 local players ranked in 247Sports’ top 55 players in Alabama for the Class 2020, eight are planning to sign during the early period.
The majority of these players have been committed for quite some time, such as Central-Phenix City’s E.J. Williams — who pledged to Clemson on Aug. 24 — or Auburn High’s Omari Porter, who committed to Stanford on July 18.
There are, however, a few exceptions like Williams’ teammate Javion Cohen, who committed to Alabama on Wednesday.
“They had a different approach to the game than anyone else,” said Cohen, who had previously been committed to Auburn. “They actually cared about me as a person by showing me the many different things that would help me grow as a young man. And it’s Alabama, where the standard is a national championship and not just a bowl game.”
“I’m super excited. I finally get to finish it all with where I’m supposed to be.”
Reeltown tight end Eric Shaw and Central-Phenix City safety Mike Harris are two top-tier players who plan to wait until February. Both find themselves in situations in which waiting it out make the most sense.
Shaw is committed to South Carolina, which just brought in new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. By waiting, Shaw has time to establish a relationship with Bobo and determine if becoming a Gamecock is still in his best interest. Likewise, Harris is committed to Arkansas, which is going through a total overhaul with new head coach Sam Pittman.
Here is the list of top-rated local players who at press time plan to sign during the December signing period. It’s important to note that some of these players may ultimately decide to instead wait until February to make things official:
E.J. Williams, Central-Phenix City wide receiver, Clemson — No. 4 player in Alabama per 247Sports
Kristian Story, Lanett athlete, Alabama — No. 9 player in Alabama
Javion Cohen, Central-Phenix City offensive tackle, Alabama — No. 16 player in Alabama
Omari Porter, Auburn High cornerback, Stanford — No. 22 player in Alabama
Joshua Jones, Central-Phenix City offensive tackle, Kentucky — No. 34 player in Alabama
Jaylen Stinson, Opelika defensive back/receiver, Purdue — No. 38 player in Alabama
Tucker Melton, Central-Phenix City quarterback, Bowling Green — No. 46 player in Alabama
Terrell Gordon, Central-Phenix City safety, Georgia State — No. 54 player in Alabama
