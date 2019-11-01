magee.jpg

Miles Magee

Opelika

» Position: Defensive line

» Year: Senior

» Height/Weight: 5-foot-8, 230 pounds

» What he did: Magee lived in the backfield all evening in the Bulldogs' 44-6 win over Vigor on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium. The senior saved his biggest senior night moments for the third quarter when he scored the first points of the quarter with a sack for a safety and then followed that up with a fumble recovery to set up a short field.

» In his own words: "It was just magical to be honest because it was like my last season here, last regular-season game home. So it was just like perfect."

» Voting: Magee won with 1,496 out of 2,956 votes (50.6 percent). ​

