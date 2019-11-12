Entering Friday’s first round game against Murphy on Friday, the Auburn High defense had given up 62 points in its final two regular season games. On Friday, the Tigers proved their defense is just as formidable as it has been over the last five years.
Auburn was unrelenting against Murphy in the Tigers’ 33-0 victory on Friday, surrendering only 99 yards of offense and forcing five Panthers punts to help secure Auburn’s third shutout of 2019. In addition to the consistent stops, Quay Nelms and Omari Porter contributed one interception apiece to leave Murphy headed back to Mobile with a loss.
“If you don’t score you can’t win, so I’m really proud of our defense,” Auburn High Adam Winegarden said. “We felt like before the game we could get the shutout tonight, and they did that.”
Auburn’s defense had the task this offseason of replacing some big-time players such as defensive lineman Mohamoud Diabate and defensive back Cally Chizik. There have been highs and lows throughout the fall, but Friday showed the Tigers can still tame opposing offenses.
“The defense played amazing,” fullback Paxton Gordon said. “It just took both sides of the ball clicking … Our offense was clicking, and we established the run game and had some nice screens. I was really proud of our o-line.”
Can you Digg it?
It was no secret going into Friday’s game that Auburn running back Aaron Diggs would carry the load for the Tigers’ offense. Even with Murphy likely knowing what was coming, Diggs showed out yet again for the Tigers.
Diggs took carry after carry for Auburn in its latest win, taking 34 carries for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Diggs also got involved in the passing game, making two receptions for 62 yards and one score to push the Tigers to the second round.
Diggs was sure after the game to give the credit to his teammates on offense by thanking the offensive linemen and receivers for their sound blocking all night. Diggs certainly didn’t do it all alone against the Panthers, but without the Coastal Carolina commit’s efforts, it would have been an entirely different ballgame for Auburn.
“He’s always an asset to our offense, just toting the ball. He’s a real smart player,” Gordon said of Diggs. “He’s great reading the hole and hits the hole harder than anyone I’ve ever played with. I love blocking for him.”
Watts up, ‘Dogs?
After a little over 13 minutes of action between Opelika and McAdory, there was reason for the Bulldogs to be worried. The team, however, refused to panic and instead left the home crowd happy.
A pair of turnovers in the first half allowed the Yellow Jackets to jump out to a 14-0 lead, but the Bulldogs simply settled down from that point. Running back Eric Watts put on a show, rushing for 198 yards and four touchdowns to help Opelika rip off 42 unanswered points in route to a 48-20 victory.
Opelika has the potential to be one of the last teams standing in Class 6A this season. Although Friday’s game wasn’t picture perfect, the Bulldogs’ response to early adversity proved their potential remains high.
“We had some uncharacteristic mistakes in the first quarter and dug ourselves a hole,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “(The comeback) shows the character of our kids. Honestly, that’s Opelika football. That’s what it’s been built on.”
A high point for Valley
The Valley Rams may have won a region championship for the first time since 2013, but that title was going to be hard to appreciate if they followed it with another first-round playoff loss.
Luckily for the Rams, they did more than enough to avoid that situation Friday.
Valley took care of Vigor, last year’s Class 5A state runner-up, with a 21-6 victory at home for the Rams. Scoring came at a premium for Valley early, but two touchdowns in the second quarter set the stage for the Rams to keep the Wolves at bay and move on to the second round.
The Rams had a tough task in moving past a loss in their regular-season finale and getting back on the right track. Although the game against Vigor wasn’t pretty at times, the team did what it needed to do in order to host Ramsay on Friday.
“We didn’t get down when we got penalties. We stayed positive,” Valley quarterback KD Hutchinson said after the win. “We stayed punching. We stayed going. We were determined.”
Red Devil rout
After Fairhope pushed McGill-Toolen to the brink to end the regular season on Nov. 1, there was some thought that the Pirates could put up a fight with Central-Phenix City to open the playoffs.
The Red Devils, however, had something else in mind.
Central smashed Fairhope to open the Class 7A state playoffs and sent the Pirates packing with a 45-7 blowout victory. Red Devils running back Joseph McKay again made his impact early to set Central up for a runaway win, scoring twice in the first half on runs of 28 and nine yards, respectively.
As the defending Class 7A state champions, the Red Devils have targets on their backs this postseason. If Friday’s showing was any indication, the team knows it has to go all out from here on out.
“It was a good night, but there is always room to get better,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose told the Central radio crew following the victory. “There is always room to improve, and we’ve got to do that. This is one win. There have been a lot of teams that have gotten far here at Central. To separate yourself and make yourself a better team, you have got to really keep going.”
