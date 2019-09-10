The start of Beauregard’s 2019 season has not been ideal. But even though the Hornets were shut out in their last game, their offense showed they are much better than the final score indicated.
Beauregard fell to Valley 27-0 on Friday but still impressed offensively with 390 yards of offense. Quarterback Cason Blackmon completed 20 passes for 276 yards, wide receiver Jay Goodson had nine receptions for 140 yards, and fellow wide receiver Keyshawn Tolefree had eight receptions for 80 yards.
Beauregard had no problem moving the ball — that is, until it got in the red zone. The Hornets had mishap after mishap once the end zone was in sight, and missed opportunities led to five unsuccessful fourth-down conversions in the loss.
“We expected (to have success), and we worked on it,” Beauregard head coach Rob Carter said. “We still missed some balls and didn't block some things correctly, but hats off to Valley for giving us a little different look than what we expected from the edge. We were still able to battle and correct it.
“Overall, I'm pretty happy between the goal lines — we've just got to work in the red zone.”
Battering Rams
For Valley, the question in Friday’s win over Beauregard wasn’t if the Rams could run the football, but who it would be toting the rock downfield.
The Rams rode three running backs to victory over the Hornets, as Joshua Heath, BJ Baker and KD Hutchinson took turns gashing Beauregard. Heath had 13 carries for 143 yards and one touchdown, Baker took 20 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and Hutchinson ended up with four carries for 87 yards and one touchdown.
Valley head coach Buster Daniel leaned on the trio to lead the Rams to a big region victory, and their presence should prove helpful going forward.
“It's big,” Daniel said. “Everybody knows about BJ. Everybody knows about KD now. Josh, he stepped up tonight. Josh played a great game. He did some things that we were expecting him to do. Now going down the road in the future, we've got three guys we can give the ball to and be happy about it.”
Can’t spell ‘Winegarden’ without ‘Winner’
Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden isn’t one to celebrate one regular season victory more than any other, but Friday’s game was a special one he may not soon forget.
Auburn’s 44-0 victory over Enterprise not only pushed the Tigers to 2-1 on the season, but it also stood as Winegarden’s 100th career victory as a head coach. Winegarden is 100-32 in 12 seasons with other stops at Dalton (Ga.), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Fairhope.
Winegarden was presented with a plaque once the game went final.
“I’ve been blessed,” Winegarden said. “I’ve been at four programs with a lot of great teams and great coaches and great players. So tonight was the 100th win of my career so that was very nice of them to (present a plaque).”
No place like home
After two weeks on the road, Central got back to Garrett-Harrison Stadium on Friday. Needless to say, the Red Devils put on a show for the home crowd.
Central put together an impressive 44-0 victory against rival Smiths Station to open region play. The win featured a quick start from the Red Devils, as they scored two touchdowns and kicked a field goal in the game’s first 10 minutes to put the Panthers in a 17-0 hole.
“It was exciting to see the support that I saw tonight from two communities, and both communities should do that the rest of the year, no matter what, because it’s about the kids, man,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose said. “I want to thank all the fans — I want to thank both sides — for coming out for the kids tonight. That’s what it should be like every Friday night.”
“It’s always great to be home — always,” Central receiver Robert Marsh said. “I love being in this stadium … Garrett-Harrison is the place to be on a Friday night.”
Get well soon
The Loachapoka Indians put football on the backburner after a scary moment in their region game against Billingsley on Friday.
Loachapoka’s Dexter Randolph was injured during the Indians’ 35-18 loss to the Bears. The injury required Randolph to be airlifted to the hospital.
Despite the scary situation, Loachapoka head coach LC Cole said Saturday the prognosis was positive and that Randolph only suffered a mild concussion.
