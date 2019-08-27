The Central Red Devils might have lost their season opener Friday, but their head coach remains just as confident in their potential.
DuBose answered questions Saturday about the Red Devils’ 17-14 loss to Hoover in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic. Although the Red Devils didn’t do enough to stretch their winning streak to 15 games, DuBose had no doubts about what this team can do.
“We got challenged last night. Is Hoover better than us? I'm going to say it right now — no, I don't think they are,” DuBose said. “Nobody's doing it on purpose, but at the end of the day the second half for us was just opportunities let go by the wayside. The crazy thing is one of our slogans is N.O.W. — No Opportunities Wasted. We wasted them last night.”
DuBose pointed to several miscues that hampered Central’s chances. He recalled a few special teams’ mistakes which gave Hoover short fields and also took responsibility for a check on a play that ended with quarterback Tucker Melton fumbling the football, giving the Buccaneers another short field.
DuBose said the loss offered many learning opportunities and should also humble the players and the coaches. He isn’t denying that Hoover got the best of his team Friday, but he’s hopeful to have another shot at the Buccaneers before 2019 is said and done.
“I'd love to have a rematch tonight,” DuBose said. “Hopefully, we'll get that if we do what we're supposed to do the rest of the year.”
McKay’s way
Central junior running back Joseph McKay fumbled to end the Red Devils’ last drive four yards short of the end zone. Despite the mistake, no one could deny McKay was one of the stars of the game.
McKay ran early and often for the Red Devils, taking 27 carries for 160 yards in the three-point loss to Hoover. McKay delivered the biggest play for either offense about midway through the first quarter, breaking a 62-yard run to help set up Central’s first touchdown.
McKay actually scored three plays before the fumble, but the play was called back due to a holding penalty. Although the game’s end was not ideal, DuBose was nothing short of impressed by his lead back.
“I don't think anybody in this state in Week 1 carried it (as much as he did) in that heat and humidity and against the team he played. He never complained,” DuBose said. “He was very positive after the game. He doesn't allow things to get him down or bring him down. I expect big things to continue out of him. Just imagine if he continues to grow with the strength and everything else over the next year.”
Conquering the Cavs
Last August, the Opelika Bulldogs found out the hard way what losing the turnover battle with Callaway leads to. This time around, it was the Bulldogs who rode fumbles and interceptions to victory.
The Bulldogs held back the Cavaliers’ offense Thursday, recovering three fumbles and intercepting one pass in a 10-7 victory. One of the defensive stars was Kory McCoy, who had six tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Opelika head coach Erik Speakman credited his team’s experience for making the difference.
“It was probably our senior leadership tonight. These guys have played together in a lot of football games,” Speakman said. “We knew we would get that out of Callaway … As good as they are on offense, we’ll take any help we can get.”
Auburn’s quarterback battle
Auburn’s blowout victory over Wilcox Central on Friday offered a chance for countless Tigers to get in the game. It also offered the coaches a chance to watch their two quarterbacks in action.
Junior quarterback Matthew Caldwell and sophomore Patrick McGlon split reps in the 48-0 victory, with Caldwell going 3-of-6 for 25 yards and a touchdown and McGlon going 5-of-7 for 56 yards and a score as well.
McGlon got the start against Wilcox Central, though that doesn’t appear to signal a resolution to the competition.
“They’ll both keep battling and both keep working at that position,” Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said. “We think they are both capable players.”
Gator bait
Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson wouldn’t call his team’s season-opening win over Brookwood School a statement win, instead saying that a victory in the second game would really be saying something. On Friday, the Gators gave everyone something to talk about.
The Gators asserted themselves as contenders in AISA’s Class AAA by beating Monroe Academy 28-12. The win over the back-to-back state champions featured an impressive showing by the Gators’ defense as well as running back Kye Robichaux, who had 20 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
Gibson’s team came through to snap the Volunteers’ 26-game winning streak. Now, it’s up to the Gators to keep that play up starting Friday at home against Lakeside.
“It was just a total team effort. Defensively, they were just playing lights out,” Gibson said. “We're capable of being in every game with everybody at this point. Hopefully, we can continue to get better and stay healthy.”