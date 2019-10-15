After the first half of Saturday’s showdown between Central-Phenix City and Lee-Montgomery, the Red Devils’ defense was on the ropes. Thanks to some much-needed second-half adjustments, Central instead remained in the driver’s seat in Region 2-7A.
Central struggled mightily in stopping the Generals’ passing game early on, giving up 187 passing yards and two deep touchdown passes in the first two quarters of action. Lee had a few more plays in the second half, but the Red Devils buckled down and completely shut down its passing game in the fourth quarter to help Central take a 53-26 victory.
“We didn’t play bad in the first half, but they hit us in some areas where we had some breakdowns,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose said. “One touchdown, we had just a total lapse in the secondary. Then they hit a couple big balls on us. I can think of two touchdowns right now where we had blown coverages in the first half.”
DuBose credited more reliable pressure on Lee quarterback Tyrone Franklin for the turnaround and the numbers back it up. Franklin still had the Generals in striking distance midway through the fourth quarter until the Red Devils’ forced six straight incompletions and then an interception that was the ultimate icing on the cake.
Central linebacker Jadon Richardson — who had a pick-six in the second quarter — said once every Central defender got his mind right, it was smooth sailing.
“We just cleaned up everything, all the mistakes that we had,” Richardson said. “We played better in the secondary. Everyone played physical and just did their jobs.”
Central’s signal caller
Central’s second year of having a two-quarterback system was thrown off balance against the Generals. Luckily for the Red Devils, they have a senior who’s ready to shoulder the load.
Junior quarterback Trey Miles left the victory early due to an injury, leaving senior Tucker Melton to lead the offense the rest of the way. Despite a slow start throwing the football, Melton did what he needed to help the Red Devils, completing five passes for 83 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
DuBose said afterward Miles will likely be sidelined for a couple of weeks. As a result, it’s up to Melton and some of the team’s younger quarterbacks to pick up the slack.
“It will be a good opportunity for Tuck to get a lot of reps. It will be a good opportunity for one of our young sophomores to fill in and get them some reps, too,” DuBose said. “We’re OK. We’re in good shape. We’ll rebound, and (Trey) will rebound. We’ll rehab him over the next couple of weeks, and he’ll be fine.”
Bulldogs’ title bout
Opelika took care of business in a big way Friday in a 41-0 victory over Calera. Now, the Bulldogs look toward a de facto region championship game.
The Bulldogs will head to Millbrook on Friday to face Stanhope Elmore in a game featuring Region 3-6A’s top two teams. Opelika beat the Mustangs 59-21 in 2018, but this year’s Stanhope squad will enter on a six-game winning streak.
If Opelika wins, it will be the Bulldogs’ first region title since 2016. A win for Stanhope, meanwhile, would be the Mustangs’ first title since 2004.
“They run the ball a lot, they got a good team and they play really good defense,” Speakman said of the Mustangs. “You will see two teams that are a lot alike.”
Cool Hand Caldwell
Like Central, Auburn High had used two quarterbacks for the better part of the fall. In Friday’s win against Smiths Station, junior quarterback Matthew Caldwell showed he was fully capable of leading the way.
Caldwell looked sharp in the Tigers’ passing game, completing eight passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns in Auburn’s 35-14 victory. The win was incredibly important for the Tigers as they keep up the pace in one of Alabama’s toughest regions.
“We found ways to execute throwing the ball. We had some really good blocking by the line. I found a way to lead the team, and it just kept rolling,” Caldwell said. “I felt real good with the pocket. I got comfortable as it went on. I had a little shaky start, but we kept going. We kept scoring.”
Caldwell, who transferred to Auburn from Eufaula, made plays for an Auburn offense that has been somewhat shaky throughout the season. If he can continue to throw like he did Friday, the Tigers could find themselves playing Central for the region championship on Oct. 25.
“I thought Matthew played really well,” Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said. “He took care of the football and commanded the offense. He made some key throws for some big-time plays.”
Keep on Truck-ing
Throughout the season, Tallassee’s Tavarious “Truck” Griffin has made plays when the Tigers needed them. That was again the case Friday in Tallassee’s homecoming game.
Griffin came through again and again in the Tigers’ 21-6 win over Rehobeth, taking 13 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns and also catching a 12-yard touchdown pass for Tallassee’s other score. Griffin didn’t limit his impact to the offensive side, as he also played every snap on defense.
“He played as good a game as any high school football player can play on both sides of the ball,” Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. said. “Whatever college that comes in and gets him is going to get a gem.”
