The Central-Phenix City Red Devils felt like their 14-point performance against Hoover in the 2019 season opener was a let-down for what their high-flying offense could and should be. On Friday, the Red Devils showed everyone more of what they had in mind.
Central simply could not be stopped in its 63-28 victory over non-region foe Opelika. When the night was done, the Red Devils had 662 yards of offense, 371 of which came through the air from quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles.
The 63 points was the Red Devils’ most since beating Stanhope Elmore 66-40 in November 2013.
“We made it a mission after that first game against Hoover. We really felt like we let ourselves down, the community down and everybody down,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose said. “We really were playing well tonight. We were throwing the ball well, and we were running well. We executed nicely tonight. Our guys really played hard.”
Alabama Jakes
It’s no secret Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams is a threat to score every time he touches the ball for Central. On Friday, teammate Peter Jakes proved he’s just as dangerous.
Jakes showed out in Central’s passing game against Opelika, making seven receptions for 131 yards and four touchdowns. Jakes’ breakout performance came as no surprise to DuBose, and his play is just another example of how deep the Red Devils are across the board.
“We did need Peter to have a good night. It gets (defenders) off E.J. now, and people are going to respect (Peter). We know how good it is. Now we know we've got two on each side,” DuBose said. “I'm going to be honest with you — we feel good about even the guys behind them. We feel like we've got four guys outside that can make plays for us. That's who we are. We're going to play a lot of guys.”
The Opelika O
The Bulldogs ended up on the wrong end of an offensive explosion Friday night in Phenix City. Even with the loss, there were plenty of positives to take away going forward.
Opelika put up over 300 yards of offense in the loss to the Red Devils, and the Bulldogs did it through the air and on the ground. Quarterback Brody Davis ended the night with nine completions for 117 yards and one touchdown, the score coming on a pass that Omar Holloway took 44 yards to the house.
Running back Eric Watts chipped in as well with another big night, chipping in 18 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown in the loss.
Opelika answered score after score against Central, but a few mistakes let the Red Devils pull away. The loss surely stung for the previously undefeated Bulldogs, but the showing demonstrated they’re still a force in Class 6A.
“These kids, they're never going to quit and never going to lay down no matter the score,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “We don't play to the scoreboard — we play each play as hard as we can. That's what we preach.”
Finding a way
The Auburn High offense was all out of sorts in the first half against Jeff Davis on Thursday. Despite the mishaps and miscues, the Tigers did what they needed to get another important region victory.
Auburn had four first-half turnovers against the Volunteers, but the Tigers minimized those issues by jumping on any and all mistakes by Jeff Davis. The Tigers converted a bad snap on a punt, a fumble recovery and a safety into 16 quick points that erased a brief Jeff Davis lead and fueled a 42-22 win for the road Tigers.
Auburn’s offense recovered in the second half in large part thanks to running back Aaron Diggs, who ended the night with 149 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The errors didn’t prove too much against a Jeff Davis team, but Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden knows his Tigers have to clean up their play in order to compete going forward.
“It's just a thing you've got to keep practicing. You have to keep talking through game situations and working on ball security,” Winegarden said. “Nobody makes any mistake in a game on purpose, and everybody wants to win. Those are things we just have to go back and keep working on.”
Loachapoka breaks through
After a rough go of it to start the season, the Loachapoka Indians broke through on Friday.
Loachapoka took care of business Friday, beating region opponent Autaugaville 36-16. Indians running back Demontrey Moore had 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Aaron Frazier contributed two touchdowns as well.
The Indians started 2019 with an 0-4 record, and the Class 1A program has been forced to play seventh graders at times. Those low points, however, made Friday’s triumph that much more special.
“They were really happy, and I was really happy for them,” Loachapoka coach L.C. Cole said. “They have been working hard for this.”
Loachapoka used a win over Autaugaville last season to win four of its last six games. The Indians hope to string this victory into something even bigger: their first playoff appearance since 2016.
