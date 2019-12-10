Lanett quarterback Kristian Story understandably stole the show Thursday in the Panthers’ victory over Mars Hill Bible in the Class 1A state title game. But as big as the senior quarterback’s play was, the Panthers couldn’t have gotten the job done without the receiving corps around him.
Story’s receivers came up clutch again and again Thursday to help the Alabama commit set a Class 1A title game record with 249 passing yards in Lanett’s 41-30 victory. The Panthers used their screen game to perfection while also taking any deep shots that presented themselves, both of which were crucial in breaking the game open.
Lanett receivers Trey Abner, Larontavious Hurston and Quae Houston all finished with five receptions in the win. Abner led the way with 79 yards and one touchdown, followed by Hurston’s 59 yards and Houston’s 51 yards and one score.
“They had the cornerback and the safety shaded, and I knew if he was just looking at me it would give the other receivers a chance to get the ball. I’m glad he looked at them instead of just trying to target me since I was hot last game,” Hurston said. “Trey, he did very well catching the ball. Quae, he had a decent run, and I’m glad for them.”
Defense gets it done
After Lanett took a 28-22 lead in the third quarter, Lanett head coach Clifford Story said he knew his defense just needed one stop to take total control. Although it looked iffy in the moment, Story’s Panthers came through.
Mars Hill put together a 12-play drive into Lanett territory, but the Panthers buckled down with their backs against the wall. Mars Hill reached the 10-yard line but could go no farther, as the team tried to move the chains on 4th-and-6 but were denied when a pass toward the back of the end zone fell incomplete.
Three plays later, Kristian Story broke the game-defining 52-yard touchdown run to put Mars Hill in a 34-22 hole. The rest, as they say, is history.
“I told them coming out the second half — I told my front guys, ‘Y’all just worry about the trap, and we’ll take care of everything else with the back end.’ We were able to do that,” Clifford Story said. “Our defensive coordinator (Charlie Williams) made some good halftime adjustments to stop it. I just told the guys, ‘Let’s just hold your gap and don’t get upfield.’ They worked the second-half game plan to perfection.”
“(That stop) was a really big thing for me. I saw the hole open, and I said, ‘This is my moment,’” said linebacker Dametrious Johnson, who had a game-high 16 tackles in the victory. “I took the shot, and I knew we did it.”
Red Devil resolve
Wednesday night’s Class 7A title game didn’t go Central-Phenix City’s way, but the return to Jordan-Hare Stadium was still a worthwhile moment for the program.
Central came up short in its championship game rematch with Thompson to close what was another stellar season for the Red Devils. Central ended the 2019 season with a 12-2 record as part of an incredible run for the team’s senior class.
Central head coach Jamey DuBose pointed out after the loss that the Red Devils are 37-3 in the last three years, with two of those losses being by a combined four points. Central receiver E.J. Williams made sure to express his gratitude in even being in this game, as the Clemson commit understood so many others wanted to be there.
“Really, the whole atmosphere of playing around in Phenix City with all my fellow Red Devils was just an amazing experience. Knowing I’m a kid coming from Russell County, I came over here and they welcomed me with big arms,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t say it’s the worst thing in the world we lost the championship just now. It’s just a blessing we got to be here. There are plenty of other teams that would be dying to sit in this chair after a loss right now.”
Tracey DuBose, Jamey’s wife, shared a similar message after the loss. Tracey said she received a message from Clemson receiver and Central alum Justyn Ross, who excelled with the Red Devils but never got past the state semifinals.
As much as Ross has achieved in his football career, Ross texted Tracey, “They just don’t know what I would have done to play in that game.”
Still un-reel
Reeltown’s return to prominence in Class 2A had a tough ending Friday, but don’t take that as to be the end of the Rebels’ run as a team to beat.
Reeltown came out on the wrong end of a 56-7 loss against Fyffe in the title game in the Rebels’ first title game appearance since 2010. The loss to the Red Devils was understandably hard to swallow, but Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson and his players made sure to keep the moment in perspective.
Johnson pointed out that it was obvious Fyffe, who was the defending state champion, was more comfortable in the game. Now, the goal is for this loss to be the springboard into a big response in 2020.
“That’s what you want. It’s a process that started when I came back with what I could control four years ago,” said Johnson, a Reeltown alum. “That’s the tradition that’s been at Reeltown for years. That’s what they’re known for. That’s a testament to coach (Duane) Webster and coach (Jackie) O’Neal leading up to that. I was fortunate to be mentored by coach O’Neal and am still real close with those guys.
“For these guys to buy in and get us back to that (was big). Now, it’s just taking it to the next step. It’s an awesome feeling.”
Yellow Jacket drama
Friday night’s Class 6A title game to cap off the Super 7 might not have featured any area teams, but it had enough wild plays and drama to keep any local fans entertained.
Oxford and Spanish Fort had their share of unbelievable plays Friday, which included Spanish Fort nearly returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown and Oxford winning a spot challenge only to still come up short on a crucial fourth down. The Yellow Jackets didn’t throw in the towel after the turnover on downs and instead got a stop and the ball back with 1:34 left in a 13-7 contest.
Oxford, which was forced to play with its backup quarterback for most of the second half, then ended the Super 7 in fitting fashion. The Yellow Jackets drove down the field diligently before running back Trequon Fegans found the corner of the end zone with 22 seconds to go. Oxford kicker Andrew Warhurst tacked on the extra point, and after a fumble on the ensuing kickoff the celebration was on.
Despite the outlook at certain points in the second half, Oxford won its first state title since 1993.
“Amazing job of these guys not quitting and playing through so much adversity. ... I’m still in awe at what happened out there,” Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said per AL.com’s Josh Bean.
