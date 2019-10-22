This season, one of Opelika’s major goals was to win another region championship. On Friday, the Bulldogs officially checked that objective off the list.
Opelika had no issue getting the job done on the road, taking care of Stanhope Elmore 38-14. The victory gave the Bulldogs the Region 3-6A, the program’s first outright title since 2016.
The victory and title was something worth celebrating for all involved, including quarterback Brody Davis. Davis waited his turn to start for the Bulldogs, and the senior came through with 154 passing yards and two scores in the region-sealing win.
“(The win) means a lot,” Davis said. “We’ve overcome adversity all through the season. We’ve had the ups and downs, but at the end, we won so that’s all that really matters. It’s not just me — it’s the team. It’s team first, and that’s important.”
Opelika has one non-region game left on the schedule before the Bulldogs turn their attention to the postseason. The Bulldogs may have all the momentum and the region’s No. 1 seed, but for head coach Erik Speakman, the focus is still on the day-to-day
“We won’t slow down. It’ll be business as usual,” Speakman said. “Come Sunday we’ll come in, watch this film and we’ll move on from that and get ready for a tough Vigor team on Senior Night.
“It’s back to 0-0 at that point, and it’s a big game because it’s the next game and we preach that.”
Tale of the Tigers
The Auburn High Tigers faced a crossroads in its season back on Sept. 13. Sitting at 2-2 and 1-1 in region play, the players had a choice: do they panic and give in because of the rough start, or do they buckle down and get things back on track?
Anyone who saw the Tigers go up against Prattville on Friday can attest to the fact they chose the second option.
Auburn kept its region championship hopes alive with a dominant 17-3 win over Prattville, the team now bumped to third in Region 2-7A. The Tigers’ latest win — their fourth in a row — featured another excellent game from running back Aaron Diggs, who had 38 carries for 213 yards and one touchdown.
Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden and his players have turned what could have been a long season into one that could end in the region’s top seed. In order to make that happen, they’ll have to handle Central-Phenix City in Duck Samford Stadium on Friday night.
Big Play EJ
Friday night was one to remember for Central-Phenix City receiver E.J. Williams for a number of reasons.
The night began with a bang for Williams, who received his Under Armour All-American Bowl jersey in a presentation prior to the Red Devils’ game against Jeff Davis. Williams seemed to be riding high after the big moment, following it in the game with touchdown receptions from two yards out and 29 yards out, respectively.
“(Receiving the jersey) was a great accomplishment for me, and I’m happy to join the brotherhood with (former Central players Markail Benton and Justyn Ross),” Williams said. “(Playing well in the game) was great, but the best part about it was we played as a team in the second half and put up 28 points in the third quarter. It was a great feeling to get two touchdowns on senior night, too.”
Williams has lived up to the hype of being a four-star recruit throughout his senior season. Now, he and the rest of the Red Devils turn their attention to beating Auburn and claiming their sixth consecutive region championship.
“We try to prepare for every team like it’s the championship game,” Williams said. “If we trust the process and do that, soon enough it will be the championship game for real in Jordan-Hare.”
Beauregard breaks through
After Beauregard graduated 22 seniors from its 2018 team, there was no doubt 2019 would be a rebuilding season for the Hornets. Fortunately, Friday brought the team a game worth celebrating.
The Hornets could not be stopped against Carroll, as they took it to the Eagles 46-22. Beauregard senior quarterback Cason Blackmon played a big part in the victory, scoring three total touchdowns to help the team put up its most points since scoring 61 against Lincoln in October 2017.
Beauregard head coach Rob Carter has kept a positive attitude throughout a year in which he knew his young team would face some growing pains. Friday night, the group finally had their hard work this fall pay off.
“You’re talking about ninth and 10th graders, and being able to run the ball so well against a team that usually knows the run game — they did an excellent job,” Carter said. “Our message is the same it’s been every week: keep working, and it’s going to pay off in the long run.”
The bothersome Blue Devils
Looking at what’s left of the regular season, it seemed as if the Billingsley Bears were on track to face Lanett on Oct. 25 in a game with two teams undefeated in region play. The Notasulga Blue Devils, however, had something to say about that.
The Blue Devils made sure Billingsley’s region title hopes never made it to next week, as they pushed the Bears around in a 37-14 Notasulga win. The Blue Devils’ latest victory featured another outstanding game from running back Daryl Brown Jr., who had 208 rushing yards and three touchdowns as well as a punt return touchdown.
Thanks to the win, Notasulga can take the second seed with a Lanett win over Billingsley and a Blue Devils’ win Friday against Wadley, a team the Blue Devils haven’t beaten since 2012. The Blue Devils’ latest win was a tremendous accomplishment, but for head coach Anthony Jones, there remains room for improvement.
“We haven’t hosted a playoff game here I think since 2015. The guys are just eager to get that back for the community and the alumni,” Jones said. “I’m still waiting on them to play that complete game. If we can play a complete game, it’s going to be a scary sight. I was joking with them and told them, ‘I’m glad that y’all haven’t showed it to me yet. I’m still waiting on it.’”
