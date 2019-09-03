At halftime of Opelika’s rivalry game against Auburn on Friday, Bulldogs head coach Erik Speakman told his players that someone had to make a play. The fact more than one did set the stage for a win few Opelika team members or fans will soon forget.
The Bulldogs overcame getting shut out in the first half by scoring 21 second-half points – 14 of which were unanswered in the fourth quarter – to top the Tigers 21-13. The win marks the first time Opelika has beaten Auburn since 2016.
“Defensively, we'd kind of been holding our own, but we weren't doing anything special. Offensively, we just weren't in rhythm,” Speakman said about the first half. “We got in there and challenged those guys for somebody to make a play. Then we probably had 15 people in the second half that came up big for us. It just wasn't one guy. That's the mark of a great team and a bunch of guys that love each other.”
Opelika quarterback Brody Davis was one of the key players who stepped up during the second half. After a shaky first two quarters that included Davis fumbling away the ball, he rose to the occasion in the fourth and delivered a perfect 32-yard pass to Omar Holloway for the game winner.
Davis didn’t hesitate when asked about adjusting at halftime.
“That was a time to grow up,” said Davis, who was 8-of-15 passing for 121 yards and had a passing and rushing touchdown. “I was a boy at halftime and a man after. We came out and did our jobs.”
The Tale for the Tigers
After splitting reps with Matthew Caldwell in the season opener, Auburn quarterback Patrick McGlon got the nod against Opelika. Although the Tigers didn’t come out victorious, there was still plenty of promise in the sophomore’s start.
McGlon made several plays to keep Auburn in the game and ended the loss with eight completions for 132 yards along with two touchdowns and one interception. He made a great throw downfield on a 55-yard touchdown to Quay Nelms, and he sold a screen long enough to let it develop and spring Aaron Diggs for the Tigers’ fourth-quarter score.
The throw to Nelms was the biggest play for either side until the wild fourth-quarter antics began.
“That was a big play to kind of get us kicked off,” Auburn head coach Adam Winegarden said. “That was one play, and we just didn't execute well over the long haul there.”
Win No. 1 for the Warriors
After 677 days, the Lee-Scott Warriors are finally winners again.
The Warriors took care of Ft. Dale Academy on Friday, riding big performances from several players to a 42-24 victory. Fullback Thomas Whatley and running back Mailon Reese combined for more than 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Wilks Fisher piled up 150 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
The victory stands as Robert Johnson’s first with the Warriors and the team’s first since beating Pike Liberal Arts on October 27, 2017. He complimented the team’s offense and a standout defensive effort early, and he’s hopeful the win gets the ball rolling for the rest of 2019.
“I just think our team really grew up and believed in what we were doing,” Johnson said. “The kids know they can win. They were really, really happy Friday night, and I enjoyed that. I told the guys, 'We have 24 hours to enjoy it. Then it's time to get back to work.'”
Miles ahead
Central-Phenix City junior quarterback Trey Miles played in spots during the Red Devils’ season-opening loss against Hoover. On Friday, Miles’ impact was much more tangible.
Miles was arguably the Red Devils’ player of the game against Cedar Grove in the Cam Newton C1N Classic, as he threw for 120 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 128 yards. Miles nine-yard touchdown pass to E.J. Williams with 28 seconds to go in the fourth gave the Red Devils a 24-20 victory over Georgia’s defending Class 3A state champs.
Miles’ high amount of reps – he traded every other possession at quarterback with senior Tucker Melton – seemed to catch the Saints off guard. His scrambling ability was something Cedar Grove was never able to put a stop to, including on the final drive when he was responsible for 39 rushing yards of the possession’s 64 total yards gained.
“Trey added another dimension with his legs tonight,” Central head coach Jamey DuBose said. “Even on that last drive, look at what he did. On a couple of plays that were blown, he made a play.”
Tra Tra wins the day
Reeltown running back Trakevon “TraTra” Hughley’s play in the Rebels’ win against Dadeville might not have jumped off the page, but the fact Hughley was out there was worth celebrating.
Hughley took two carries for 10 yards in the Rebels’ 28-20 victory over the Tigers in his first appearance on offense since suffering a knee injury in the 2018 season opener against Bullock County. Once the game was over, Hughley and Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson celebrated the moment together as the two teams began lining up and shaking hands.
Johnson shared the O-A News’ video on social media of the two’s postgame conversation and also gave his thoughts on the moment.
“What an awesome story behind the last part of this clip!” Johnson wrote. “True picture of perseverance! Love it.”
FINAL: Reeltown defeats Dadeville 28-20 pic.twitter.com/D3VEET09X0— OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) August 30, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.