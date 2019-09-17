Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said if running back Eric Watts could stay healthy and committed to the weight room, the junior could be something special. Based on Friday’s game against Wetumpka, Watts is starting to meet his high potential.
GONE! Eric Watts takes off on a 68-yard TD run. XP no good. Opelika leads Wetumpka 27-13 10:38 3Q pic.twitter.com/OwgeQqA7pE— OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) September 14, 2019
Watts was Opelika’s battering ram at running back against the Indians, taking 28 carries for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 33-32 victory. Watts was especially important on Opelika’s go-ahead touchdown drive, taking eight carries on the 13-play drive and gaining 72 yards in the process.
“Eric made some great plays,” Speakman said. “He's finally doing what we knew Eric Watts could do. Now you're seeing what we've seen as coaches. Hopefully, he'll see it and continue to improve.”
Watts was vital in Opelika keeping up with a dangerous Wetumpka offense in yet another shootout in this series. The Bulldogs’ run game was the biggest question mark after three games, but Watts may be the answer going forward.
“I feel like I just had to make a play,” Watts said. “We ran stretch a lot because I knew I could get it out there and get out to the end zone and score. I just ran hard and did what I had to do, and the o-line did their thing.”
Brody’s big plays
In Opelika’s rivalry game against Auburn High, Bulldogs quarterback Brody Davis stepped up in the second half to help the team come out on top. On Friday, it was the case yet again.
Davis had a so-so start against Wetumpka on Friday in a first half in which he had two touchdown passes but also forced a deep pass that was an easy interception for the Indians. Davis had another interception in the second half but seemed to settle down, leading the team on the game-winning drive that ended when he hit Marien Warner on a screen pass that went for five yards and the go-ahead score.
Davis ended the game 20-of-32 for 238 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Davis spoke after the Auburn game about having to grow up in the second half. According to Speakman’s description of the huddle prior to the final drive, Davis and his teammates have reached the point where no moment is too big.
“That (last drive) shows our senior leadership on offense. They never batted an eye,” Speakman said. “We told them, 'Hey, let's go down and punch it in. We'll go for two, and we're going to win this thing by three.' We ended up winning it by one.”
Another Valley victory
Valley’s 20-14 win over Greenville on Friday wasn’t exactly picture perfect, but when you can beat the reigning region champs, you take what you can get.
Valley jumped out to a 20-0 lead on the Tigers thanks to a stellar run game highlighted by BJ Baker and KD Hutchinson’s rushing touchdowns. A pair of fumbles gave Greenville some life late, but a stellar defensive effort by the Rams helped Valley hang on.
Valley only gave up 83 yards of offense from a Greenville team that went 11-3 in 2018. The Rams have high hopes about winning the region, and the win Friday has the team in the driver’s seat to make it happen.
“We came out in the second half and shot ourselves in the foot a little bit. We made a bunch of young mistakes, and it cost us,” Valley head coach Buster Daniel said. “We’ll take a win. It wasn’t pretty in the second half, but a win’s a win.”
Payton’s place
Chambers Academy quarterback Payton Allen has established himself as a dangerous running threat in his junior season. Although his speed is something defenses have to account for, Allen showed Friday he still has an arm that can pick apart defenses.
Allen went to work early and often against Cornerstone Christian on Friday, throwing three touchdowns in the Rebels’ 59-14 victory. Payton wasn’t afraid to throw downfield in the win, as the scoring throws came from 10, 45 and 21 yards out.
Allen didn’t run by design at all last season until the state championship game, when he broke off a 15-yard touchdown run to seal the Rebels’ first-ever title. He has been more active scrambling this season than ever before, but Friday was another example that he can still beat teams through the air.
A Tigers turnaround?
Duck Samford Stadium was stunned Friday night when the clock ran out and Auburn High was left with a hard-to-swallow 19-14 loss to Lee-Montgomery. Now, the question is what’s next for the Tigers.
Judging off play rather than the teams’ records so far, Central-Phenix City appears fully capable of winning Region 2-7A again with a mix of Auburn, Lee-Montgomery and Prattville as the front-runners for the region’s other three playoff spots. Lee now holds the head-to-head advantage over Auburn, which sets the Generals in good position to eventually take the region’s second spot and start the postseason at home.
Auburn’s showdown with Prattville on Oct. 18 will likely be crucial for both team’s playoff hopes, and the Tigers’ game the week before at Smiths Station could be one the Panthers desperately need to have a shot at the postseason. Auburn High head coach Adam Winegarden loves to say every region game is a playoff game in Region 2-7A; now, it’s time to see if his Tigers can match his must-win attitude.
“I think we have a team that really competes hard, and we have a great will to win. We’ve got a lot of learning to do to win big games,” Winegarden said. “We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and get back to work.”
