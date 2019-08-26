With the first full week of high school football now in the books, several local teams have asserted themselves as ones worth watching.
Between games on Thursday and Friday, area teams went 11-6 in regular season games. Only one team from the preseason Prep Power Poll is out after Week 1 in order to make room for Glenwood, which pulled off an impressive upset against one of AISA’s best teams.
This week’s rankings are as follows:
1. Central-Phenix City 0-1
The Red Devils had their 14-game winning streak snapped Friday night against Hoover, but there was little evidence the team is not still one of the best in Class 7A. Central was a fourth-quarter fumble away from going up seven on the Buccaneers late, and the offense hasn’t missed a beat with running back Joseph McKay shouldering the load. The defense appears stellar once again, and the team will get another chance to prove itself Saturday in Atlanta against Cedar Grove (Ga.).
2. Lanett 1-0
The Panthers got their revenge against rival Valley on Friday, answering last year’s loss by outlasting the Rams 25-21 road victory. The story once again was quarterback Kristian Story, who threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown and also intercepted a pass on defense. Lanett has another important rivalry game this week when it hosts LaFayette, which lost a preseason game to Handley 40-15 on Friday.
3. Chambers Academy 1-0
Fresh off its first state championship in program history, Chambers Academy began its title defense by rolling past Lee-Scott Academy 36-7. Quarterback Payton Allen expected to run more in 2019 and proved he was ready in the season opener, pulling off touchdown runs of 56 yards and 16 yards to get the ball rolling. On Friday, the Rebels host its second consecutive AISA Class AAA school in Tuscaloosa Academy.
4. Opelika 1-0
What a difference a year makes. After turning the ball over three times against Callaway in a 35-21 loss last August, the Bulldogs instead forced four Cavalier turnovers and prevented running back Tank Bigsby from ever breaking the big run. The star of the show defensively in the 10-7 victory was Kory McCoy, who had six tackles, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and made an interception. The Bulldogs have their big rivalry game on the slate this Friday when they host Auburn.
5. Auburn 1-0
The Tigers bowled over Wilcox Central in a 48-0 blowout on Friday to start 2019. Auburn was able to give both its quarterbacks valuable reps in the opener, with starter Patrick McGlon going 5-of-7 for 56 yards and one touchdown and Matthew Caldwell going 3-of-6 for 25 yards and a score as well. Running back Tristan Pittman made the most of his playing time, taking his only two carries of the first half to the house. Auburn travels to Opelika on Friday hoping to stretch its win streak in the series to three.
6. Glenwood 2-0
The Gators impressed in their season opener last week, but they took their play to a whole new level in a 28-12 victory over back-to-back AISA Class AAA state champion Monroe Academy on Friday. The win at Montgomery’s Huntingdon College featured an outstanding performance by running back Kye Robichaux, who had 20 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Glenwood returns home Friday to take on Lakeside.
7. Reeltown 1-0
Points were hard to come by in Reeltown’s season opener Thursday, but the Rebels leaned on their star players to will their way to an 18-6 victory. Quarterback Iverson Hooks and Cameron Faison each had rushing touchdowns, and linebacker Eric Shaw showed he’s back from an ACL tear by registering 15 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Reeltown plays on Thursday for the second straight week when it hosts rival Dadeville.
8. Smiths Station 1-0
Smiths Station came on after a weather delay and a scoreless first quarter against Russell County, putting up three touchdowns in the second quarter to beat local foe Russell County 34-6. Head coach Mike Glisson complimented the Panthers’ run game in the win, which is a part of the offense the team expects to lean on throughout the year. Smiths Station has its first home game Friday against Valley.
9. Notasulga 1-0
The Blue Devils got their first win on a technicality Friday thanks to a forfeit by Barbour County, but they didn’t rest on their laurels of getting to 1-0 the easy way. Instead, Notasulga played in a jamboree against Southside Selma and handed the Panthers a 28-14 loss. Notasulga gets things started at home Friday versus Randolph County, which went 12-2 in 2018.
10. Beulah 1-0
The Matt Johnson era at Beulah began Friday with a 14-6 win over Loachapoka. The Bobcats locked down after giving up a kick return touchdown to open the game and stopped the Indians on six red-zone trips over the rest of the game. Johnson said he expects to clean up play and cut down on penalties when Beulah travels to Ellwood Christian.