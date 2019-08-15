Glenwood defensive end Allandis Boyd may be a Gator, but when he gets down in his stance and goes to battle with an opposing offensive lineman, he’s a dog.
Boyd, who transferred to Glenwood from Kendrick High School in Columbus after his sophomore year, wasted little time in making his presence known for the Gators. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Boyd was nearly unblockable in 2018, leading to 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He also recorded a strip sack in the Gators’ state semifinal matchup with Bessemer Academy that helped force overtime.
Boyd used 2018 to prove himself to his new team. Starting with Saturday’s game against Brookwood in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl, he’s determined to prove himself to the rest of the state.
“I'm a dog. When I get down there between the lines, it's just a mindset. Something just clicks,” Boyd said. “I know if I do my job, I've got people behind me like (linebacker Justin Jackson) that are going to make it up. We're all just going to play together.
“I'm ready to get back out there and work. When I get between the lines and that mindset comes on, I'm ready to play.”
Boyd had the task of getting to know new teammates and settling into a new school last fall, but he didn’t let those obstacles slow him down. Boyd credited Glenwood for having a family atmosphere, which was something he said he didn’t have in a public school.
Before too long, Boyd had gotten to know the other players and also set himself apart as a stud. For Jackson, the benefits of bringing Boyd in made for a long list.
“His energy (stands out). You can't even speak on it,” Jackson said. “Everything he brings to this team is amazing. He keeps everybody in their place. He has a great attitude.”
Boyd settled in as the Gators tried to find their footing in 2018. Glenwood started the season 1-5, leaving the outlook for the rest of the year considerably bleak. But as Boyd and his teammates began to shine, the losing skid stopped.
The Gators won four of their last five games to reach Bessemer Academy in the AISA Class AAA semis, a game which Boyd felt his play particularly stood out. Boyd was instrumental in forcing overtime, but the Gators ultimately fell a yard short in a 36-29 loss.
Even though Boyd’s play wasn’t enough to push Glenwood to the state title game, it served as an exclamation point on a strong season. Given his work this offseason, Glenwood head coach Jason Gibson is anticipating even bigger things this time around.
“He's going to eliminate one side of the field. He'll eliminate one side, and Justin Jackson on the other, honestly,” Gibson said. “He's a defensive end that's just everything. He’s a d-end who'll play some fullback and some tight end, too. He'll play everything, obviously. He looks the part.”
Gibson said Boyd’s play has led to calls from Division I schools and visits from coaches at other levels. Boyd said during High School Football Media Days that he had heard the most from North Alabama as he goes through the process of choosing a school.
While Boyd is eager to one day play college football, his immediate focus is on 2019. The Gators were two wins away from capturing the second state championship in program history, and he’s being counted on as key in making that happen this fall.
When asked what advice he’d give to an offensive lineman lined up across from him, Boyd suggested they move along.
“Just get out of the way because I'm coming,” Boyd said. “I'm coming full force every play. I'm not letting off. We're playing smash-mouth football.”