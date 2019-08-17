The Glenwood Gators have spent most of the offseason thinking about the yard that got away. Today, they’ll start a season that they hope ends with their first state championship in 27 years.
Glenwood (0-0) heads to Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl to take on Brookwood School (0-0) to open the 2019 season. The 7 p.m. CT showdown pits the Gators against a Warriors team from Thomasville, Georgia, that won six games in 2018.
The Gators enter 2019 after winning five games last fall and reaching the AISA Class AAA state semifinals. Glenwood battled with Bessemer Academy for the right to play in the state title game, but the Gators were stopped on the goal line to walk away with a 36-29 loss in overtime.
Glenwood graduated a few playmakers from last year’s team – including quarterback Bryce Valero – but head coach Jason Gibson was pleased with what he saw from his squad this summer.
“Participation has been phenomenal, so that's what's good. Being here for my fourth year, to see that many kids here (is great). With the varsity, we're averaging 30-35 kids lifting every day, which is really good,” Gibson said. “We talk about one more yard. We were one yard away. That was a tough one, I'm not going to lie.
“We're just trying to push them so when they're at their breaking point, we say, 'Think about that one more yard. What would it take to get one more yard?'”
Gibson is tasked with replacing Valero and will do so with rising senior Bryce Newman. Gibson said Newman has a good grasp of the offense and a strong arm and is capable of making every throw on the field. Although Newman does not have the running ability that Valero possessed, Gibson remains confident the offense can pick up where it left off last year.
Senior wide receiver Trevor Crisco has also been pleased by what he’s seen from his new quarterback this summer.
“Bryce, he's not the biggest guy, but definitely don't underestimate him,” Crisco said. “I've been catching passes, and we just have really good connections together. I feel like this year we'll be a pretty good duo on the field along with the rest of our teammates.
“I definitely expect a lot out of Bryce. He's got a lot riding on him.”
Gibson said he can tell his players are ready to hit someone else for a change. They’ll get the chance to do that against a Brookwood team that beat Deerfield Windsor last season, the only common opponent between the two schools. Glenwood lost to Deerfield 13-10.
Gibson said Brookwood is well-coached and is capable of throwing the ball all over the field. He also pointed out how disciplined the Warriors are, explaining any little mistake you make will likely come back to bite you.
As far as Brookwood’s playmakers, Gibson named senior receiver and safety Nick Knifer as a player who has jumped off the page during film study.
Gibson’s main concern against Brookwood is avoiding turnovers. With a defense full of studs such as Crisco at defensive back, Justin Jackson at linebacker and Allandis Boyd at defensive end, Gibson wants his offense to not push the issue and put an unnecessary strain on the team’s defense.
As long as the offense does its job and the defense shows up as expected, Gibson expects the Gators to be in contention.
Glenwood came on late in 2018 before the season ended on a sour note. The Gators are eager to finish what they started last fall, and tonight’s matchup will give them an early sense of where they stand.
“We start the year early, so I'm excited to be able to play this game,” Gibson said. “We've had some good practices. I'm excited to get on the field. I think we're a little bit further than we were at this time last year.
“I think everybody's kind of excited to figure out if we're really good or not.”